Rumor | Raúl Jiménez involved in a fight that leaves him without playing for Wolverhampton

Last Saturday, April 30, the wolverhampton faced him Brighton on the premier leaguethe result was disastrous for those of Bruno Lages, and is that the scoreboard left a 0-3 defeat at home. But that was not the worst, but Raul Jimenez He stayed on the bench at the start of the game and it was until the second half that he entered.

The scoreboard was already against, with just one goal difference, for which the strategist would have decided to enter the field of play. This drew attention because the Mexican was not indisposed, since if he had been, he would not have played extra time, which is why a rumor began about his absence.

According to the columnist Ryan Leisterreceived information from a reliable source who told him that during training the Mexican and Jonathan Otto They would have had a dispute with the strategist, for which neither of them was considered from the beginning for the duel last weekend, entering later.

Official version?

The wolves they have not come out to mention something similar for obvious reasons, although it is the only source that has handled that version. It is in doubt considering that it was in the complementary part when Bruno made use of both players and not knowing the situation that could have caused said fight, it is likely that both are contemplated against him. Chelsea next Saturday.