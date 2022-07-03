Rumor: Samuel L. Jackson will return as Mace Windu in the second season of The Book of Boba Fett

In December 2021, the first season of The Book of Boba Fett premiered on Disney + – 63%, the first spin-off of The Mandalorian series – 90%, starring Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen who reprized their characters. Although it could not replicate the success of its predecessor, this series was liked enough by the public to have a second season rumored. When talking about this universe there are always rumors of the actors that can join and the actors that can return, this would be the case of Samuel L. Jackson who could appear in the second season of The Boba Fett Book.

Also read: Obi-Wan Kenobi: Reva had a very different history and died at the hands of Darth Vader in the original script

It is through the portal of Giant Freakin Robot announcing the return of Samuel L Jackson like his character Mace Windu. The actor on other occasions had commented that he would like to return to the franchise and right now the series seem like the perfect opportunity to do so. We recently had the first season of Obi-Wan Kenobi – 95% where both Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen returned to play their old characters. Jackson in particular is an actor that the public really enjoys seeing and that would surely raise expectations a lot with his return.

Jackson joined the Star Wars universe in the trilogy that began with Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace – 55%. There we saw him as Mace Windu, a Jedi master with the badge of using a purple lightsaber. In Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith – 79%, we could see how the character loses an arm at the hands of Anakin Skywalker and is killed by Palpatine. The death of the character does not imply that it is impossible to bring him back. Being Windu the murderer of Jango Fett, Boba Fett’s father, is directly related to the protagonist of the series and could well return in flashbacks.

The truth is that the confirmation of a second season of The Boba Fett Book It’s not official yet. If production is confirmed soon, it is also possible that the fact that Samuel L Jackson would appear. First, it would be necessary to know what her participation would be, if it would be just a small cameo or if it would have a greater importance. We know how important the character is for the protagonist, but it is also part of his past in the time we are located. Jackson’s willingness to return could be what seals the deal, but you have to remember that he is one of the actors with the busiest schedules.

Don’t leave without reading: Obi-Wan Kenobi: Liam Neeson reveals why he returned as Qui-Gon Jinn in the series

The Star Wars franchise is in a good place, especially the series of The Mandalorian interest in this universe has returned and Boba Fett is very connected to this series. In case the second season The Boba Fett Book is not confirmed, what is certain is that we will continue to see the character appear in other productions. And this may also open the door for Jackson to make an appearance for her sooner or later.

Before we mentioned that the actor is more than willing to return, he has even joked that he would agree to learn to use the saber with his left hand, because Anakin cut off his right arm. He has always been grateful for being part of these blockbusters and seeing him return to one of the most beloved sagas by fans is undoubtedly a strong letter that Disney would not let go.

Samuel L Jackson It is also part of another of the most important Disney franchises at the moment. His character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM), Nick Fury, has been key to the continuity and connectivity of the films. From his first appearance in the Iron Man post-credits scene-The Iron Man- 93% we have seen him appear constantly in various productions and now at the hands of Disney + he will star in his own series.

Recently finished the recordings of the series Secret Invasion, part of phase four of Marvel. This series will adapt the story from the comics where the Skrulls have infiltrated the Earth taking the place of important people including various superheroes. Along with Jackson we will see the actress Emilia Clarke who has just joined the UCM.

You may also like: Obi-Wan Kenobi could have a second season thanks to its success among fans, confirms the president of Lucasfilm