RUMOR: Sony’s new acquisition is close and it’s not a US company

We are in an era where large gaming-related companies are making major acquisitions, perhaps anticipating a future where gaming environments and services, not so much hardware, set the trends. Embracer Group, Tencent, NetEase and other companies have made their moves to secure franchises and studios, but most of the attention is on what happens to Microsoft and Sony. Xbox has already done the same surprising with the purchase of Bethesda and Activision-Blizzard, while Sony responded with Bungie, Haven, Bluepoint, but its possible next announcement could give the bell.

Sony’s new acquisition could be revealed soon

In recent days, rumors and speculations have emerged about what could be Sony’s next acquisition to add another company or studio to PlayStation Studios, a division that concentrates its first-party offer and projects that consider other platforms. The information that has been shared, unofficial until now, has made the community think that this time the company will point to Japan. Well, within the framework of the great expectation that there is, a new rumor indicated that we will soon know about the new purchase of Sony.

Video: SPECIALS – PlayStation paid $3.6B for BUNGIE – EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW

The studio or company acquired by Sony would not be from the United States

According to a post by Black Sports Online, the sources consulted by the site indicated that we are a few days away from revealing the new member of PlayStation Studios. Although a specific date is not revealed, it was pointed out that this time it is not a study or company from the United States, so Sony would be pointing to Europe, but perhaps more to Japan.

Much has been speculated about the possibility that PlayStation will be done with Konami’s IP, but that seems complicated because Konami is not only a video game company and has very successful businesses in other fields, so it is not even thought that get rid of your video game division just like that. Other opinions point towards Capcom, Square Enix, companies that seem to be more on Sony’s radar.

On the other hand, before the reveal of the PlayStation service, which in the end turned out to be a new concept for PlayStation Plus, well-known insiders and journalists mentioned that more surprises from PlayStation were on the way and that they could be spectacular.

So far, there are nothing but rumors and it only remains to wait for PlayStation to make its move to strengthen its lineup of studios and companies.

