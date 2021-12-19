rumor talks about a new third-person game, here are the details – Nerd4.life

A new rumor is circulating through 4chan, Reddit and ResetEra dedicated to Resident Evil Apocalypse (code name), Capcom’s potential new game that – unlike the previous chapters – would be in the third person. Let’s see all the details.

According to what has been indicated, Resident Evil Apocalypse would be scheduled for 2024. It would be a third person game, unlike 7 and Village, it would also include an “innovative partner system” that would accompany the character we control. It would still be a completely single player game.

Resident Evil Apocalypse would merge the atmospheres of Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil Outbreak. The setting would be a ghost town and one of the themes of the game would be linked to the search for a traitor within the cast of characters, with also a “trust system” aimed at finding bioweapons. The game creatures would include wendigo and goatman, while the atmospheres would recall the primal fear of the unknown and the typical terror of the darkest forests.

Resident Evil Apocalypse would still be in the early stages of development and some testers would be analyzing some new game systems. As always we remember that we are talking about a rumor and it could be false.

DuskGolem, also known as AestheticGamer, is a well-known Resident Evil leaker and has had his say on the rumors. Dusk says that what he reported is different from what he learned about Resident Evil 9 years ago. In this case, the possibilities are varied: Capcom’s projects have changed over the years, or this Resident Evil Apocalypse is another separate project from 9. Of course, there is always the possibility that the leak is 100% fake.

For now we can only take note of what is reported online: it will probably take some time before we can have official confirmations or denials.