Rumor | The DT that Club América is looking for to replace Santiago Solari

After the defeat of America club in view of Pachucathe azulcrema squad began to be pressured by the fans who manifested themselves in the Azteca Stadium with boos to the team and the #OutSolari, so the board will have to make a decision in the next few hours regarding the future of the coach in the next matches of the tournament.

The Eagles team has not been able to win at home, so the most viable reason is that if the team does not win its game against Cougars next week would end the relationship between Santiago Solari and the directive. For that reason they would be thinking of a substitute for the Argentine strategist, who is worth mentioning would not be in this tournament.

Americas Technical Management Options

We have to be realistic in this case, if Solari leaves the technical direction, at this stage of the tournament, where most strategists already have a guaranteed club and especially where the only option is to bring someone who does not know the MX League, it probably won’t work, so in Coapa would choose to leave the reins to Gilberto Adame as an option and even Diego Ramírez, who has served as assistant and not with very good results.

The option until the summer would be to look for Nicholas Larcamonwho in his stay with the Puebla He has managed to make a good team with a small budget and it would be an option, but everything depends on the results that this tournament with the Strip can give. In addition, the pressure that the coach has in the Puebla team is not the same as what would be expected in America and that could reverse everything.