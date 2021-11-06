Rumor: the first leaks of Pokémon Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl, new content confirmed?

Two weeks after the release of Pokémon Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl, remake of Sinnoh, it seems that the first leak have been shared on the internet. Thus, some content of the titles may have leaked thanks to the copies shipped in advance, which show what the games look like on Nintendo Switch, in addition to the boxes that contain the cartridges and, depending on the rumor, some big news that could be very much appreciated by fans.

The Twitter page PkmLegenArceus shared some photos depicting Pokémon Shining Diamond, in what may not even be considered a real leak. The cover used for the game has been known for some time, but in some shots it is also possible to see scenes from gameplay, as well as the Nintendo Switch lock screen that shows how the title looks when the console is in standby.

The real Pokémon Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl leak is about what might be happening on a server Discord private. As also mentioned by Cydonia on its page, it would appear that someone is sharing photos and videos, most likely from actual copies of the games sent ahead. For this, in the coming days, much more information could arrive, as well as pirated versions of the remakes, unfortunately. A user on Reddit declared to own the securities, anonsshdw2022WQLF, and posted a photo and video showing it Bidoof And Turtwig.

The user has confirmed the presence of content such as the Distorted World and the Battle Park featured in the remakes, as well as a teaser regarding Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Still in these posts, however, other users have indicated how, in the past, this has already shared leaks for the game Destiny 2, turned out to be bogus. The veracity of anonsshdw2022WQLF’s words can therefore be questioned.