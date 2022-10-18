RUMOR: They would have canceled a PlayStation Showcase

Incredible as it may seem, the scandal of the purchase of ActivisionBlizzard continues to give what to talk about. However, this time it is not official information and it is more speculation, although it comes from a good source. the data analyst millie amand revealed that this same month there could have been a PlayStation Showcase. However, the same company apparently canceled everything suddenly.

Specifically, the event was to take place on October 20. In it they were going to reveal the new content of Silent Hill and the next job Hideo Kojima in collaboration with actress Elle Fanning. However, Sony decided to stop its plans because they considered that what was shown would “add weight” to Microsoft’s arguments to defend its own purchase of Activision Blizzard. All this while the CMA, the British government organization in charge of regulating the markets and avoiding monopolies, reviews the commercial deal. Now Sony would have protected all its future projects and will not show anything else for the rest of the year.

2/2 The initial announcement of the showcase was scheduled for 11th October with the showcase taking place 20th Oct. Sony holding company for now. — Millie A (@millieamand) October 17, 2022

Amand’s speculations make sense, although they would be quite desperate measures on Sony’s part. At this point, several regulatory organizations around the world, including the Brazilian one, have already given the go-ahead for the purchase. Only the United Kingdom maintains its reservations in this regard, although it has not definitively opposed it either. Regardless, Konami He already had intentions of showing all his Silent Hill content in an event of his own.

I honestly don’t think any insider, journalist or whatever people are called these days know when a PS showcase is actually happening. They are always predictions based on past shows, upcoming events and embargo dates. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) October 17, 2022

On the other hand, some media experts refute Amand’s rumors. The writer Tom Henderson consider that there is no way to have reliable information about when a PlayStation Showcase will happen. Henderson even considers, though he doesn’t say, that Sony could reveal some kind of announcement before the end of the year.