News

Rumor: unveiled release date and title of Katy Perry’s single for the 25th anniversary of Pokémon?

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

On the web there are some rumors about the release date and the title of the new single from Katy Perry in collaboration with Pokémon.

Comment on the news, stay updated on news and meet new Trainers on Telegram, Instagram and our other social networks: https://linktr.ee/PokemonNext

Loading...
Advertisements

As you already know, this is a particular year for Pokémon. In fact, the February 27, the brand will celebrate 25 years. It is now known to all that Katy Perry will collaborate for the occasion together with Pokémon making a music album; album of which the American artist will lead with the first song.

In recent days, Katy Perry Today posted on Twitter the indiscretion coming from a insider who had already guessed some predictions about the artist in the past – of a forum. According to rumor, therefore, the next single by Katy Perry it will come out halfway April 2021 and will be titled “Electric“. A curious title, which obviously can only make us think about Pokémon most famous and mascot of the brand: Pikachu. We do not know if this will be the highly anticipated song that will pay homage to the Pokémon 25th anniversary, although it is plausible that the single will come out before the album, scheduled for October 16, 2021. This will therefore be the fruit of the collaboration between Katy Perry And Pokémon?

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.7K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
1.1K
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
877
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
875
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
866
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
866
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
844
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
796
News

Ethereum undergoes an involuntary bifurcation of the chain
579
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top