Rumor: unveiled release date and title of Katy Perry’s single for the 25th anniversary of Pokémon?

On the web there are some rumors about the release date and the title of the new single from Katy Perry in collaboration with Pokémon.

As you already know, this is a particular year for Pokémon. In fact, the February 27, the brand will celebrate 25 years. It is now known to all that Katy Perry will collaborate for the occasion together with Pokémon making a music album; album of which the American artist will lead with the first song.

In recent days, Katy Perry Today posted on Twitter the indiscretion coming from a insider – who had already guessed some predictions about the artist in the past – of a forum. According to rumor, therefore, the next single by Katy Perry it will come out halfway April 2021 and will be titled “Electric“. A curious title, which obviously can only make us think about Pokémon most famous and mascot of the brand: Pikachu. We do not know if this will be the highly anticipated song that will pay homage to the Pokémon 25th anniversary, although it is plausible that the single will come out before the album, scheduled for October 16, 2021. This will therefore be the fruit of the collaboration between Katy Perry And Pokémon?