rumored to leave Cristiano Ronaldo out of training

Involved in several departure rumours, the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo was missing for the resumption of training Monday at Manchester United.

Cristiano Ronaldo absent as Manchester United internationals resume training on Monday for “family reasons”: it was enough to revive speculation on a possible departure from the club of its Portuguese star.

Ronaldo, 37, has played in the Champions League for nineteen straight seasons. He would be very disappointed if Manchester United failed to qualify there for next season, having finished only sixth in the Premier League.

Despite the arrival of a renowned coach, Dutchman Erik ten Hag, from Ajax Amsterdam, Ronaldo, according to the press, does not believe that United can fight at the highest level in the immediate future.

At the twilight of his career, the five-time Ballon d’Or, who has one year left on his contract with the Red Devils, would be tempted, according to various British media, to join a club qualified for the C1 – of which he is the top scorer – for a final challenge.

And while Manchester United bosses are adamant that their star striker is not for sale, the press says the player’s agent, Jorge Mendes, has already tested the waters with the bosses of Bayern Munich and Chelsea .

Ronaldo’s performance, back a year ago at Manchester United, has been below his usual standards. The ex-Real Madrid and Juventus Turin player nevertheless finished as his club’s top scorer, with 24 goals.

