Rumors about Bernardeschi and Dybala: Juve changing policy? Future Pogba, there is a certainty. Witsel “pushed” towards Turin. but it is not convincing. Incredible JWomen. Italy, Qatar and the great hypocrisy

Mino Raiola has “lost” Federico Bernardeschi. Which is now represented by the Little Shepherds. Agents who have not had relations with Juventus for some time. Now, according to radio-market, the chances that the eternal misunderstood tossed by Madama’s mentors in boastful positions at the end of the contract, greetings, would have increased. I do not dwell on the register. Even the rumors that the renewal of Dybala would not be one step away. According to a suggestion to Juve, Milan’s policy is taking hold: letting players with onerous contracts expire. So also Dybala. It is the new trend. At Milan the next could be Kessie and Romagnoli. At Juve Bernardeschi and Dybala.

I hope that no one is influenced by “dreams”. Paul Pogba will not return to Turin. Too expensive the operation. There are media that are “pushing” for Witsel: a solution that does not convince me. Given the economic situation, I am convinced that Juventus will radically change its face at the end of the season.

Write down these names: Rabiot, Ramsey, Morata, Pellegrini. And (even making an inevitable loss) Arthur. Instead, Kean will be redeemed and not just because there is an obligation. Raiola would have undertaken in some way to compensate Juve for the Dutch “package” costing 2 million euros that fled from Genoa and disappeared in the country of tulips. And De Ligt you ask? He has a long contract but also many offers. Its sale would not be science fiction. Better to get used to the idea of ​​a “downsized” Juve that will try to become great again by enhancing its young players.

Lazio – Juventus speech. With these moonshine, Sarri’s team appears to be the favorite. But Juventus cannot lose. And not so much for an (unlikely) comeback (a draw will hardly be staged between Inter and Napoli) but for survival. So, dear Juve: out of the attributes.

National Speech: last stop in March. We will see with whom Mancini will have to play off. An Italy excluded for the second time from the World Cup would be a damage to Italian football, as well as a setback. That neither Mancini nor the European champions deserve.

But it will be played in Qatar.

It will be played in a country where 6500 workers have died over the years due to the construction of the plants. Faceless “aliens” that no one (or almost) has dealt with. It will be played in a country where human rights are “border line”. Where women have recently been allowed to drive a vehicle, but where no woman can open a bank account. Where there are skyscrapers and immense wealth, alongside immense poverty.

Now the great hypocrisy (also of sport, starting with F1 which in Qatar was pushed by the petrodollars to set up its circus) is to just raise the eyelash. I’m telling the truth: I’d be sorry if Italy didn’t participate in the World Cup. But at the same time it repels me as a citizen that Italy can participate in it. There is no authority, however very high, that does not bend, in the name of reason of state, to convenience: economic, political or religious. But I don’t want to be a Pharisee: the history of sport, from the Berlin Olympics in Nazi Germany, to the next (winter) games in Beijing at the home of a ruthless dictatorship, is full of compromises. And it will continue to be. Pecunia (notoriously) non olet.

Speech girls, engaged in Germany. Incredible. They had said it after the internal draw and they did it: “We will go to win in Germany“. At home to Wolfsburg. Victory with two goals. A little luck in the first, but solid race. A team, that of the girls, that never betrays. Neither with the Juve shirt, nor in the national team (there are 10 called up). The only negative thing is the accident of Cernoia, the genius of the lamp. Montemurro can be happy. He gave further conviction to a training that in fact found itself built, over the years, by the great work of Rita Guarino. But Montemurro put his part in it. Good, good and still good. Cheerful and the males take note. In details.