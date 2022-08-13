Rumors about Brad Pitt are skyrocketing and they’re not good

Brad Pitt remains on the big screen with the recently released ‘Bullet Train’, where he shares credits with Sandra Bullock, Joey King and the singer Bad Bunny, among others. At the peak of his career, at 58 years old, with dozens of films and several awards, no one would think that rumors have spread about the actor about his possible retirement from the entertainment industry. Recent statements by the artist suggest a possible ‘retirement’ of the protagonist of ‘Seven’.

In his new movie ‘Bullet Train’, the actor plays ‘Ladybug’, a bounty hunter obsessed with his bad luck who will have to take care of a hidden briefcase somewhere on this Japanese high-speed train, but at the same time he will have to avoid the psychopaths who want to kill him. In promoting the recently released film, Brad Pitt was interviewed by ‘Deadline’ about the rumors of his retirement, to which the actor emphatically replied that he does not intend to retire at the moment. “No! I really have to work on my expression. I was just saying, you know, I’m kind of past middle age, I want to be specific about how I get through those last moments, come and go.” After making it clear that the rumors about his possible retirement are false, the actor referred to his next projects and said that “it has never” been a type of five-year plan, so he will be very attentive and keep his eyes open for something. “let him feel good for the next project,” he said.

Rumors of a possible “retirement” began when in statements to GQ magazine, the ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ actor referred to his ongoing projects as ‘his last semester or quarter’, implying that he could be thinking about his retirement. These statements aroused alerts among his followers who speculated about the possible withdrawal of the Oscar winner. Fortunately they are only false rumors and for now it seems that many more projects are missing to see Angelina Jolie’s ex. “At my age you have made enough mistakes. And hopefully you’ve accumulated enough experience from what you did right, from what you did wrong. And now you have to be able to apply that kind of wisdom, “the actor reflected at the presentation of his most recent film.

With an award-winning career, Brad Pitt remains in a place of honor with ‘Bullet Train’, which dominated the US box office in its first weekend of release, grossing 30 million dollars. Without a doubt, the thriller promises to become the movie of the summer. It is a risky production, with elements of humor, violence, suspense and comedy, which turn the trip on the Japanese train into an adventure for the actor, who will try to survive from the murderers who seek to prevent his arrival to a happy end. The production promises to be one of the best action movies of 2022, directed by David Leticia, inspired by ‘The Fight Club’. Pitt seems to want to take his career in stride, but always aiming for success, so retirement from Hollywood still seems a long way off.