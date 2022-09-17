Entertainment

Rumors are getting stronger that Emilia Clarke would be the replacement for Amber Heard in Aquaman 2

This year in particular, the DC Comics superhero franchise had a lot of snags around the actors that are part of their movies. batgirl It was canceled, Ezra Miller, who plays Flash, was reported to the justice system and, after the controversial trial of Amber Heard against her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, and her consequent defeat, her role as Mera in the second part of Aquaman. In fact this week Emilia Clarke It became a trend to appear in the credits of the film. DC fired Amber Heard?

The second movie of Aquaman, that was going to hit the cinema before the end of the year, delayed its premiere a few months ago and will only be seen from next year. Although it is not officially confirmed, there is news that gained strength this day that gives the idea that the change of date had to do, in part, with the need to film new scenes with a different actress.

