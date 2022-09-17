Rumors are getting stronger that Emilia Clarke would be the replacement for Amber Heard in Aquaman 2

This year in particular, the DC Comics superhero franchise had a lot of snags around the actors that are part of their movies. batgirl It was canceled, Ezra Miller, who plays Flash, was reported to the justice system and, after the controversial trial of Amber Heard against her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, and her consequent defeat, her role as Mera in the second part of Aquaman. In fact this week Emilia Clarke It became a trend to appear in the credits of the film. DC fired Amber Heard?

The second movie of Aquaman, that was going to hit the cinema before the end of the year, delayed its premiere a few months ago and will only be seen from next year. Although it is not officially confirmed, there is news that gained strength this day that gives the idea that the change of date had to do, in part, with the need to film new scenes with a different actress.

As we know, the first movie Jason Momoa played Aquaman and featured Amber Heard as the actress responsible for embodying Mere. However, since the problems with Johnny Depp became public and the trials went from here to there (the last with Amber Heard as clearly defeated) the versions would point to the fact that Warner Bros. Pictures and DC would not look badly on replacing her.

Amber Heard played Mera in Aquaman.

The fan campaign for Amber Heard be removed from the film and that Mere another actress embodies her for a couple of years. We are talking about a petition in which there are more than 4.6 million signatures of people who want it to be removed and that the role of Mera be for another artist. This is where the name would come into play. Emilia Clarkewhom we met worldwide thanks to Game of Thrones when it was Daenerys Targaryen.

Emilia Clarke is no stranger to the world of superheroes and fantasy, since in addition to what he did in Game of Thrones she will also be seen in the miniseries Secret Invasion, which will come out on Disney+. In this sense, it would be strange to see such a popular face simultaneously being part of the two most important superhero franchises of the moment unless, of course, his participation in Marvel is shorter than is believed (something quite unlikely considering count the weight of this star).

In addition to the rumors circulating around the arrival of Emilia Clarke a Aquaman 2There is evidence to support them. Some screenshots began to circulate on the networks showing what happened when the cast of Aquaman and the lost kingdom: Emilia Clarke appeared next to Jason Momoa. Having said this, it should be clarified that this no longer happens and that if the cast is searched, only the name of the cast appears. Amber Heard.