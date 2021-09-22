Rumors born from an Instagram post by Kim Kardashian: Collaboration coming to Versace and Fendi: scoop or fake news?

Who a few months ago had defined the collaboration between Gucci And Balenciaga as the most revolutionary ever seen could soon change her mind, at least judging by the rumors that these days continue to bounce between one style office and another on a possible creative partnership between Versace And Fendi.

There is nothing official and having anticipations, given the relevance of the names involved in the hypothetical project, seems a mission impossible. But unexpectedly a super spoiler on the possible colab between Versace and Fendi comes from Instagram, in particular from a post published on the account of Kim Kardashian, which portrays the American celebrity in the company of Donatella Versace And Kim Jones.

Two months later (the post is from early July), the insiders are starting to wonder: what were the creative directors of Versace and Fendi doing together in what is obviously a style office? The collaboration of which so much is being fantasized these days could be the answer to the question.

It is to be understood if Kardashian, whose post has sparked a thousand inferences even if with a delayed burst, will have a role in this project, if the project really exists.

According to the rumors bounced at the Milan fashion week, the announcement of the colab could be given soon, perhaps even on Sunday 26 September, when a very exclusive private event is planned in via Gesù (Versace headquarters).

Loading... Advertisements

In the absence of official comments, and waiting to see if the rumors will become reality, we can only remember that Kim Jones is not new to disruptive collaborations: it was he in 2017 who devised the agreement between Supreme And Louis Vuitton, of which at the time he was creative director of the men’s collection.

Donatella Versace has shown the same openness to contamination throughout her career, starting with when, in 2016, she volunteered for her friend. Riccardo Tisci to act as a testimonial for a concerrent brand, Givenchy.

an.bi.