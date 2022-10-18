Rumors grow that Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski have an affair

Everything seems to indicate that there is a new romance at the door. A Brad Pitt Y Emily Ratajkowski they are seen more and more often together, according to what a Hollywood medium pointed out.

So far, the protagonist of Bullet train is single, while the model, at the beginning of the month, filed for divorce from her partner, the film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard.

Rumors of romance between Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski

According to what the magazine published People, a source linked to the actor and the model said that “they spend more and more time together”. “The friends are not sure if it is something seriousbut they seem to be dating formally”, commented the informant, about the type of relationship that would unite Brad Pitt58 years old, already Emily Ratajkowskiof 31.

In early September, Ratajkowski She filed for divorce of her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard after four years of marriage, according to court records obtained by Page Six.

Apparently, the terms of the process they would not be resolving amicably: The presentation of the model was contested by her ex. Both were already estranged since July.

“They recently broke up. It was Em’s decision. He’s doing fine. She is strong and focused on her child. She loves being a mom,” a source she knows told the magazine. super model a Peopleat that moment.

As for Pitt, a person linked to the star of Deadly Sins assured that specialized Hollywood magazine that the actor is having “the best of his life.” “Brad has his movies, has Miraval and has these other passions. He loves architecture and creativity. he is living your best life under the circumstances,” he added.

Even despite the headaches he has due to the eternal judicial process he has with his ex Angelina Jolie. “Brad has dinner with his youngest children when they are all in Los Angeles. Biggest kids nowThey have their own life and friends. He still has a pretty good relationship with them,” a person close to the actor assured. People.

Jolie and Pitt, who were declared legally single by a judge in 2019. They are parents to Maddoxtwenty-one, people18, Zahara17, Shiloh16 and the twins vivienne Y Knoxof 14 years.