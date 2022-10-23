Rumors increase about the future actor who will give life to the scarlet speedster Flash

The first appearance of Miller as Flash It was in a cameo that he made in the movie Snyder Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016)and returned to repeat the role in a small scene for Suicide Squad (2016), by David Ayer.

It wasn’t until the movie Justice League (2017) which had its full debut on the big screen, with greater participation and accompanied by a great cast as Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, Ray Fisher, Amy Adams, Jeremy Irons, Diane Lane, Connie Nielsen, JK Simmons and Ciarán Hinds.

The actor was well received by the audience and criticswith the premiere of Justice League, the character had more screen time and fans of the scarlet speedster were satisfied with his interpretation; however, the actor’s future would become darker than DC’s own movies.

Due to controversies ranging from assaults, kidnappings, aggression, and psychological problems, Ezra Miller has been walking a tightrope to play Flash; That is why the rumors about the change of actor have intensified lately.

During this week, a message circulated through social networks. rumor that Warner Bros. Discovery is serious about making a superhero recast belonging to the DC Extended Universe. Accompanied by a possible candidate to replace Miller in future film adaptations of Flash.

the insider Grace Randolph was the first to disclose this information through Twitterwhere he wrote: “Heard Warner Bros. Discovery wants George MacKay to take over the role of The Flash,” accompanying his tweet with the hashtag #DCEU.

On the other hand, there were also other news portals that conceded that MacKay is in the sights of Warner Bros. to personify the scarlet speedster; however, the specialized independent site: The Flash Film News pointed out that it is too early for Warner to make a decision on a potential recast.

Photo George MacKay. / IMDb

So far no more has been known about the subject; but the idea that George MacKay, best remembered for his role in the film 1917 (2019)start your career as a superhero in the skin of Flash, is growing and here we will be bringing any information about it. @worldwide