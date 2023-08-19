Entertainment

Rumors indicated that Shakira was dating Jimmy Butler. Now it seems that someone new has come in his life.

What happened to Jimmy Butler?

Last we heard rumors about Shakira’s love life, the pop star was dating a Miami Heat player.

Now, we’ve learned that there might be someone completely new and unexpected in Shaq’s romantic orbit.

Colombians are talking just minutes after Drake was photographed leaving the same party on Sunday in Hollywood (not the Florida city).

However, it was probably a coincidence that both the superstar singers left the venue almost at the same time (around 3:30 am).

Since her famous split with soccer player Gerard Pique, the Miami resident has been playing it smart and keeping her options open.

Whatever you want to do, we’re open to it, as long as you live in the 305 area code. However, we wholeheartedly adore Drake, who makes frequent visits to Miami, often flaunting his massive private plane for all to see. Find one you have out, and rent large venues for parties where you invite all your friends.

Canadian is so fond of Italian restaurant Carbone that he mentioned it in his letter Kill of 2018, do not disturb, Drake’s candle company, Better World Fragrance House, recently asked Carbone’s chef to create a signature recipe for them.

At 36, the rapper is slightly closer in age to Shakira than Butler, who is 33. All this without saying, as if it wasn’t enough, they have music in common.

However, there is something that Jimmy has and Drake does not, and that is that he has home advantage in Miami.

