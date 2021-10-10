Rumors, Lizzo ft Cardi B

Rumors text, single of Lizzo with Cardi B. Listen to the song, read the Italian translation and watch the official video.
“Rumors” is a song by Detroit-born singer-songwriter Lizzo, made with American artist and rapper Cardi B. The piece marks the first collaboration between the two Grammy Award winners.
Rumors text Lizzo
They don’t know I do it for the culture, goddamn
They say I should watch the sh * t I post, oh, goddamn
Say I’m turnin ‘big girls into h * es, oh, goddamn
They say I get groupies at my shows, oh, goddamn
All the rumors are true, yeah
What ya heard, that’s true, yeah
I f * ck him and you, yeah
If you believe I do that
Had to cut some h * es loose, yeah
NDA, no loose lips
Now them h * es tryna sue me
B * tch, I don’t give two sh * ts
All the rumors are true, yeah
I’ve been in the bamboo, yeah
Focused on this music
My ex n * gga, he blew it
Last year, I thought I would lose it
Readin ‘sh * t on the internet
My smoothie cleanse and my diet
No, I ain’t f * ck Drake yet (Ha)
Spendin ‘all your time tryna break a woman down
Realer sh * t is goin ‘on, baby, take a look around
If you thought that I was ratchet with my ass hangin ‘out
Just wait until the summer when they let me out the house, b * tch
(Talkin ‘, talkin’, talkin ‘)
Give ’em somethin’ to talk about
Sick of rumors (Ooh)
But haters do what they do (Uh)
Haters do what they do (Cardi)
All the rumors are true, yeah
Fake ass, fake b * obs, yeah
Made a million at Sue’s, yeah
Y’all be runnin ‘with fake news, yeah
Cardi ain’t poppin ‘, no, that’s a machine (Huh?)
Nobody listen, they buyin ‘them streams (Hmm)
They even post it on blogs overseas
And lie in a language I can’t even read
The f * ck do this mean?
Look, I’m a Bronx b * tch with some pop hits
Used to pop off when they pop sh * t (Woo)
But I’m calmed down and I’m locked in
And my records live in the top ten
Lizzo, teach me about big girl coochie (Okay)
Last time I got freaky, the FCC sued me
But I’ma keep doin ‘what I wanna do
‘Cause all the rumors are
All the rumors are true, yeah
They hated on me since school, yeah
I never thought I was cool, yeah
Now me and Cardi, we cool, yeah
I love h * es on poles, yeah (Woo)
I am body goals, yeah
This sh * t from my soul, yeah
Black people made rock and roll, yeah
Why you spendin ‘all your time tryna break a woman down?
Realer sh * t is goin ‘on, baby, take a look around
If you thought that I was ratchet with my ass hangin ‘out
Just wait until the summer when they let me out the house, b * tch
What they say? (Yeah)
What they say? (Yeah)
(Talkin ‘, talkin’, talkin ‘)
Give ’em somethin’ to talk about
Sick of rumors (Ooh)
But haters do what they do
Haters do what they do
All the rumors are true
Rumors, yeah (Yeah)
Sheesh
Rumors translation Lizzo
They don’t know I’m doing it for the culture, damn it
They say I should watch the shit I post, oh, goddamn it
They say I’m turning girls into bitches, oh, goddamn it
They say I get groupies at my shows, oh, dammit
All the rumors are true, yes
What you heard, it’s true, yes
I do him and you, yeah
If you think I do
I had to take some bitches, yeah
NDA, no wide mouth
Now those bitches try to sue me
Bitch, I don’t give a fuck
All the rumors are true, yes
I’ve been in bamboo, yes
Focused on this music
My ex black, blew it up
Last year I thought I was going to lose it
Reading shit on the Internet
My smoothie and my diet
No, I haven’t fucked Drake yet (Ah)
You spend all your time trying to break a woman
Something bigger is going on, honey, take a look around
If you thought I was an idiot with a broken ass
Just wait for the summer when they let me out of the house, bitch
(Talk, talk, talk)
Give him something to talk about
Sick of rumors (Ooh)
But haters do what they want (Uh)
The haters do what they want (Cardi)
All the rumors are true, yes
F * ck fake, fake shit, yeah
I made a million from Sue, yeah
All fake news, yes
Cardi ain’t busting, no, it’s a car (huh?)
Nobody listens, they buy them in streaming (Hmm)
They also publish it on blogs abroad
And they lie in a language I can’t even read
What the fuck does that mean?
Look, I’m a Bronx bitch with some pop hits
Blown out when they shoot shit (Woo)
But I calmed down and stuck inside
And my records live in the top ten
Lizzo, teach me about the big potato (Ok)
The last time I went weird, the FCC sued me
But I will continue to do what I want to do
Because all the rumors are
All the rumors are true, yes
They hated me since school, yes
I never thought I was beautiful, yeah
Now me and Cardi, we’re fine, yeah
I love the bitches on the poles, yeah (Woo)
They are goals of the body, yes
This shit about my soul, yeah
N * es did rock and roll, yeah
Why do you spend all your time trying to break a woman?
Something bigger is going on, honey, take a look around
If you thought I was an idiot with a broken ass
Just wait for the summer when they let me out of the house, bitch
What do they say? (Yup)
What do they say? (Yup)
(Talk, talk, talk)
Give him something to talk about
Sick of rumors (Ooh)
But haters do what they want
The haters do what they want
All the rumors are true
Voices, yeah (yeah)
Sheesh
Video rumors