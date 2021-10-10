Rumors, Lizzo ft Cardi B

Rumors text, single of Lizzo with Cardi B. Listen to the song, read the Italian translation and watch the official video.

“Rumors” is a song by Detroit-born singer-songwriter Lizzo, made with American artist and rapper Cardi B. The piece marks the first collaboration between the two Grammy Award winners.

Rumors text Lizzo

They don’t know I do it for the culture, goddamn

They say I should watch the sh * t I post, oh, goddamn

Say I’m turnin ‘big girls into h * es, oh, goddamn

They say I get groupies at my shows, oh, goddamn

All the rumors are true, yeah

What ya heard, that’s true, yeah

I f * ck him and you, yeah

If you believe I do that

Had to cut some h * es loose, yeah

NDA, no loose lips

Now them h * es tryna sue me

B * tch, I don’t give two sh * ts

All the rumors are true, yeah

I’ve been in the bamboo, yeah

Focused on this music

My ex n * gga, he blew it

Last year, I thought I would lose it

Readin ‘sh * t on the internet

My smoothie cleanse and my diet

No, I ain’t f * ck Drake yet (Ha)

Spendin ‘all your time tryna break a woman down

Realer sh * t is goin ‘on, baby, take a look around

If you thought that I was ratchet with my ass hangin ‘out

Just wait until the summer when they let me out the house, b * tch

(Talkin ‘, talkin’, talkin ‘)

Give ’em somethin’ to talk about

Sick of rumors (Ooh)

But haters do what they do (Uh)

Haters do what they do (Cardi)

All the rumors are true, yeah

Fake ass, fake b * obs, yeah

Made a million at Sue’s, yeah

Y’all be runnin ‘with fake news, yeah

Cardi ain’t poppin ‘, no, that’s a machine (Huh?)

Nobody listen, they buyin ‘them streams (Hmm)

They even post it on blogs overseas

And lie in a language I can’t even read

The f * ck do this mean?

Look, I’m a Bronx b * tch with some pop hits

Used to pop off when they pop sh * t (Woo)

But I’m calmed down and I’m locked in

And my records live in the top ten

Lizzo, teach me about big girl coochie (Okay)

Last time I got freaky, the FCC sued me

But I’ma keep doin ‘what I wanna do

‘Cause all the rumors are

All the rumors are true, yeah

They hated on me since school, yeah

I never thought I was cool, yeah

Now me and Cardi, we cool, yeah

I love h * es on poles, yeah (Woo)

I am body goals, yeah

This sh * t from my soul, yeah

Black people made rock and roll, yeah

Why you spendin ‘all your time tryna break a woman down?

Realer sh * t is goin ‘on, baby, take a look around

If you thought that I was ratchet with my ass hangin ‘out

Just wait until the summer when they let me out the house, b * tch

What they say? (Yeah)

What they say? (Yeah)

(Talkin ‘, talkin’, talkin ‘)

Give ’em somethin’ to talk about

Sick of rumors (Ooh)

But haters do what they do

Haters do what they do

All the rumors are true

Rumors, yeah (Yeah)

Sheesh

Rumors translation Lizzo

They don’t know I’m doing it for the culture, damn it

They say I should watch the shit I post, oh, goddamn it

They say I’m turning girls into bitches, oh, goddamn it

They say I get groupies at my shows, oh, dammit

All the rumors are true, yes

What you heard, it’s true, yes

I do him and you, yeah

If you think I do

I had to take some bitches, yeah

NDA, no wide mouth

Now those bitches try to sue me

Bitch, I don’t give a fuck

All the rumors are true, yes

I’ve been in bamboo, yes

Focused on this music

My ex black, blew it up

Last year I thought I was going to lose it

Reading shit on the Internet

My smoothie and my diet

No, I haven’t fucked Drake yet (Ah)

You spend all your time trying to break a woman

Something bigger is going on, honey, take a look around

If you thought I was an idiot with a broken ass

Just wait for the summer when they let me out of the house, bitch

(Talk, talk, talk)

Give him something to talk about

Sick of rumors (Ooh)

But haters do what they want (Uh)

The haters do what they want (Cardi)

All the rumors are true, yes

F * ck fake, fake shit, yeah

I made a million from Sue, yeah

All fake news, yes

Cardi ain’t busting, no, it’s a car (huh?)

Nobody listens, they buy them in streaming (Hmm)

They also publish it on blogs abroad

And they lie in a language I can’t even read

What the fuck does that mean?

Look, I’m a Bronx bitch with some pop hits

Blown out when they shoot shit (Woo)

But I calmed down and stuck inside

And my records live in the top ten

Lizzo, teach me about the big potato (Ok)

The last time I went weird, the FCC sued me

But I will continue to do what I want to do

Because all the rumors are

All the rumors are true, yes

They hated me since school, yes

I never thought I was beautiful, yeah

Now me and Cardi, we’re fine, yeah

I love the bitches on the poles, yeah (Woo)

They are goals of the body, yes

This shit about my soul, yeah

N * es did rock and roll, yeah

Why do you spend all your time trying to break a woman?

Something bigger is going on, honey, take a look around

If you thought I was an idiot with a broken ass

Just wait for the summer when they let me out of the house, bitch

What do they say? (Yup)

What do they say? (Yup)

(Talk, talk, talk)

Give him something to talk about

Sick of rumors (Ooh)

But haters do what they want

The haters do what they want

All the rumors are true

Voices, yeah (yeah)

Sheesh

Video rumors