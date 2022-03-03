Rumors more and more real in The Talks of Applesfera

We start this week with a new episode of Las Charlas de Applesfera, just before the invitation to the Peek performance event was unleashed. Although we were pending in case it was announced, the truth is that international news prevailed and forced the invitation to be postponed for 24 hours. Despite this, we were talking about all the news that has surrounded the Apple world this week.

A keynote with an international conflict in the background





The hard times that are being experienced in Ukraine caused by the war in Russia have also reached the world of Apple. To the point that the creators of SetApp issued a very harsh letter about what they are living in Ukraine. Apple initially suspended the Apple Pay service in Russia, later stopping all product sales.

While we want this matter to be resolved as peacefully as possible, we continue to talk about the pet peeves we have when using a Mac for the first time. Those things that we always change and that makes us wonder why not save and incorporate when you release a Mac. Pedro tells us about a success story of digital transformation of Volvo Cars Sweden and the Apple Watch. One in which the iPhone and Apple watch are the protagonists in this redesign of how a modern car workshop should work.





We ended up talking about what is rumored to be the substitute for the notch: the dotted line. A line and a dot that will house all the Face ID sensors on the iPhone 14 Pro. We may or may not like it, but would free up a lot of space around of the screen and it would become an icon to recognize the iPhone anywhere.

