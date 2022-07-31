Rumors of a possible reunion of the entire cast of High School Musical make more sense than ever

A couple of years ago some of the main actors from the cast of the Disney trilogy met High School Musical for a Disney TV special. This reunion was joined by Vanessa Hudgens (Gabriela), Ashley Tisdale (Sharpay), Corbin Blue (Chad), Monique Coleman (Taylor), Lucas Grabel (Ryan), and Zac Efron (Troy);

The participation of the latter was scarce and by way of presentation, which meant a disappointment for the fans of the trilogy, adding that the meeting was virtual, where we saw them sing through zoom.

In addition, this reunion-karaoke was joined by some new faces from the series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series as Olivia Rodrigo, who plays Nini and would be the new Gabriela Montez of the project.

During the last weeks we have seen several photos of the protagonists of the film that has given us pause. Just four weeks ago, Vanessa Hudgens shared a video through social networks across from east high school with the song breaking freeone of the themes of the first film.

The actress accompanied the video with a snippet of one of his lines from the moviefrom a conversation between Troy and Gabriella: Do you remember when we were in school and you met a kid and you didn’t know anything about him, and ten seconds later you were playing like you were best friends because you didn’t have to be anything but yourself?wrote.

But the surprise came when just a week ago Zac Efron shared a publication in East High accompanied by the phrase “don’t forget me”. High School Musical fans went crazy with this publication, since it has been a long time Zac seemed detached from the groupamong others for his past relationship with his co-star Vanessa Hudgens, with whom he had a courtship for 5 years.

The last one to walk through the halls of East High was KayCee Stroh, who played Marta in the movies, who has shared several videos in different locations of the institute where the Disney saga was filmed. “Who recognizes this hall?”, He began by saying on his TikTok, and then went on to state that “his DNA lives there” in the bricks of East High.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is a series that has given a second (or fourth) life to this very special trilogy that we fell in love with more than 15 years agoin 2006, and have continued the legacy of the movies with a new cast for new generations.

But as expected, there are several original cast actors those who have made their appearance in the series. Corbin Blue He has been the last to sign for the show in this third season that has just begun.

In previous seasons we saw KayCee Stroh make a cameo as a teacher and even to Lucas Grabel, who even sang alongside miss Jen, the show’s drama teacher. Will any other actor be added to the main cast of the films? In time we will find out.