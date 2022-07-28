rumors of confrontation after filming ‘Don’t Worry Darling’

The titles that will be part of the new venice festival and among them out of competition will be seen ‘Don’t Worry Darling‘, the expected Olivia Wilde feature filmwhich recently came out a new trailer that you can see at the beginning of the news. Although what nobody expected was to see a series of rumors that expose the possible confrontation between the director and the protagonist of the film, Florence Pugh.

Speculation began when fans of the actress observed how had not done promotion of the new trailer of the film on their social networks, unlike the mentions made on Instagram by both Wilde and co-star, Harry Styles. For his part, Pugh has preferred to show on the net its enthusiasm for his participation in the Christopher Nolan film, ‘Oppenheimer‘, where however he will play a secondary role.

Olivia Wilde has come to dedicate a publication exclusively to talk about great job pugh in his movie, and has not received any type of feedback by the actress. “Seeing this woman work was so exciting! I can’t wait to show you more,” the director commented alongside the post.

A behavior that the Hans have found suspicious Y which has increased the rumors of a possible bad relationship among the artists. Some theories suggest that the love relationship that arose between Wilde and Harry Styles during filming would have made Pugh look somehow uncomfortable with change of dynamics between director and protagonists.

In fact, TikTok creator @clairenotdanes made a explanatory video on the subject: “The biggest rumor I’ve heard in general, and which also allegedly came from the production assistants who worked on the set of ‘Don’t Worry Darling’, [es que] They said that Olivia was so preoccupied with spending time with Harry that it led to Florence having to spend a lot of time working and taking over directing.”

What can we expect from ‘Don’t Worry Darling’?

Controversies aside, the premiere of the film seems imminent, becoming one of the first big releases of the fall (It’s expected to hit theaters in September.) The story follows a 1950s housewife whose reality begins to crack, revealing a disturbing underlying truth.

Florence Pugh Y Olivia Wilde have chosen to remain silent on these theories, but it seems that something is brewing. Time will tell us if finally this conflict was a real or fictitious anecdote.

