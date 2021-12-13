Rumors of flirtation between Selena Gomez and Chris Evans

For now they are just rumors, but if that were true they would certainly form the most media-driven couple in Hollywood. For weeks now, rumors have been chasing about an alleged liason between Selena Gomez and Chris Evans, the actor who became known above all for his interpretation of Captain America in Marvel films. THE two would have been spotted on different outings together, which alone means nothing, but the people on the net flooded social media with clues and evidence. In fact, fans, after analyzing some clues left on social media by the two stars, are convinced that Selena and Chris are dating.

Are Selena Gomez and Chris Evans Really Together?

It all started when Chris started following Selena on Instagram, despite him following fewer than 200 people and being known to actually use social media to engage with her potential flames. Furthermore, Selena Gomez and Chris Evans have been seen dating several times in Los Angeles; already in early October they were paparazzi as they left a studio, and then several days later, they were seen walking out of the same restaurant together.

As if that weren’t enough, on top of all this, some fans found a 2015 interview of Selena on Watch What Happens Live, during which she admitted that she was very interested in the actor of the Marvel. «I have a crush on Chris Evans – said the singer – Isn’t he cute? I find it fantastic! ». So far, however, there has been no official confirmation that anything is going on between these two. It is possible that the two are just friends, or that they are engaged in a joint project that has not yet been announced.