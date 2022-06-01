Rumors of infidelity between Piqu and Shakira: Has he caught her with another?

ANDthe marriage of Shakira and Piqu is in crisis, and is that the Colombian singer would have caught the footballer with another woman. There is even talk of the Barcelona player will be sleeping in his single house.

The Barcelona newspaper, addressed a little more on the alleged crisis between the couple, assured that it would have been due to an infidelity that falls on the shoulders of the footballer. In this way, in the podcast ‘Mamarazzis‘, made by the Spanish journalists Lorena Vzquez and Laura Fa, expressed the following:

“What they tell me (according to their sources)… they tell me: Shakira has caught Piqu with another and they are going to separate… they tell me: That is how it is, it has happened, that is why there is a distance”.

They catch Shakira and Piqu inside a vehicle

The rumors of crisis have not only journalists from the world of entertainment on edge but also the paparazzi, in fact, some of them -from the Spanish agency Europa Presss- recorded a recent meeting between the interpreter of ‘Inevitable’ and the footballer. They were seen inside a vehicle and from outside the photographers questioned them about these rumors of sentimental problems that circulate about them, but without obtaining any response from them.

Shakira and Piqu are silent

Similarly, from their respective social networks neither Colombian nor Spanish has issued any comment about his sentimental situation. Parallel to all this information that circulates among the media.