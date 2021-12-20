Rumors of pregnancy for Rihanna

After officially becoming a billionaire with her cosmetics line, Rihanna, 33, would be ready to start a family with her Asap Rocky, the rapper she has been dating for over two years and is her age. There are those who speak of a suspicious tummy hidden in vain by the super tight orange dress worn during the ceremony with which in recent weeks she was named national heroine of the Republic of Barbados, which became independent, but not only.

Rihanna and the dream of becoming a mother

Two sources present at the event would have confirmed the sweet expectation, but at the moment in addition to Rihanna’s hands on the belly, the evidence stops here. Even if reinforced by the statements of the pop star in recent years in which she has always confirmed that “becoming a mother” is her dream “.

Rihanna and Asap Rocky began dating in early 2020 after her relationship with Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel ended. The couple appears very close, he never misses an opportunity to reiterate his love: «When you have found your person, she is worth a million people. And you know right away when she’s the one, ”he said in May. When are the orange blossoms?

Eleventh national heroine of Barbados

Waiting to find out if Rihanna is really pregnant, Riri is the eleventh National Hero of Barbados, the second still alive together with Garfield Sobers, a famous cricket player, with whom she was photographed immediately after the ceremony last week in total white on the occasion of the Independence Day Parade at Golden Square Freedom Park in the capital Bridgetown.