Rumors of romance and new film

It is not the first time that the protagonists of the story, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, will act together in a film. Both made “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”, by Quentin Tarantino, in 2019 and rumors spread of having had a secret romance in the middle of the recording of the film.

According to US media, both actors had secret dates and would have toured the best pubs in London. According to a source close to both told Woman’s Day magazine, “they constantly teased and teased each other with jokes that only they understood and Margot calls him ‘B’“.

Although the Hollywood magazine, gossipcop assured at that time that Robbie was “happily married to producer Tom Ackerley and the rumors were false”.

The truth is that currently the actress is still married and Brad Pitt enjoys being single, after the scandalous separation from Angelina Jolie. And the careers of both have brought the actors back together in a new film.

