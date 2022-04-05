Rumors of romance between Ana de Armas and Chris Evans grow

Rumors of a possible romance between Cuban actress Ana de Armas and American Chris Evans have gained strength in recent days.

The rumors were unleashed after photos of the filming of Ghosted, the new film in which they star, came to light.

Chris Evans is famous for playing Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

De Armas and Evans have known each other for a long time, and it had already been suspected that they had a relationship, mainly because of the chemistry they have shown in their projects together.

Both actors have coincided, not only on one set, but on three. The first of them was “Knives Out”, where they connected instantly and then met again in “The Gray Man”, a film that will arrive on Netflix in 2022, reported PeriodicoCubano.

Their latest work together, the third feature film in which they share the leading role, “Ghosted”, is an Apple TV+ production on which they are currently working.

From the plot it is known that Evans and Ana de Armas will plunge into a romantic adventure and although not much is known, it has created great expectations among the followers of both.

Now, amid the excitement for the premiere, rumors of a possible romance between the stars have resurfaced.

These had already taken flight after the confirmation of Ana’s breakup with the vice president of the Tinder company, Paul Boukadakis.

Evans, 40, has already been linked to women younger than him, admitting to having a “crush” with singer and actress Selena Gomez, 28, and rumors of a relationship earlier this year with the Portuguese actress. Alba Baptista, 24, almost two decades younger than him.

However, US media claim that De Armas could be the real partner of Evans, who recently published a photograph on the set of ghosted which again raised suspicions.

The image posted on his Instagram account shows the cast gathered at the scene of a great lunch, but one detail caught the attention of his followers.

While the other members of the photo only smile for the camera, distant from each other, de Armas is hugging Evans, a gesture that, although it could also only indicate that they are good friends, caused fans to be excited for being the only ones in the photo doing it.

The image went viral and generated thousands of comments on social networks, many celebrating the idea that the actors are a couple, and asking that, in fact, there is a relationship between the two.

However, at the moment, none have made any clarifications, and it is known that both Chris Evans and Ana de Armas are reluctant to publicly share the details of their private lives.