Rumors of romance between Ana de Armas and Chris Evans grow

Rumors of a possible romance between Cuban actress Ana de Armas and the american Chris Evans grew in recent days, after photos of the filming of ghostedthe new movie they star in.

In the images, shared on Instagram by fans of Ana and other unofficial profiles, you can see the complicity and tremendous chemistry between the two, sharing laughs and looking very comfortable on the film set. However, so far there are only conjectures about the possible relationship.

The romantic tape that brings them together was scheduled to Scarlett Johansson as the protagonist, but faced with schedule conflicts, the interpreter of black widow she was replaced by the new Bond Girl. Little is known about the plot of the feature film, which belongs to the Apple TV+ streaming platform, so fans take the opportunity to enjoy Evans and the Cuban actress.

The portal AND! News recalled that this is the second film in which both work, since before they coincided in Knives Out. They also have another project planned together, the gray mana Netflix police thriller in which they will also be Ryan Gosling and Rege-Jean Pagethe famous Duke of Hastings from the series Bridgerton.

to popular Captain America from the Marvel tapes They have related him to other celebrities, as is the case with actresses Lily James, Alba Baptista and singer Selena Gomez. While the Cuban after her breakup with Ben Affleckfound love in Tinder Vice President Paul Boukadakis.

At the moment, the two artists have said they are single and focused on their meteoric careers. In the case of Ana, the premiere of Blondewhere she plays the iconic Marilyn Monroe, and the erotic thriller deep wateron the set of which he met Affleck.

Already established as a Hollywood star, the Cuban actress was chosen in January 2022 as one of the most influential personalities in Spain, country where he rose to fame after leaving Cuba. Magazine Forbes included her in his prestigious list of 25 celebrities, describing her as one of the most promising and blockbuster artists in the mecca of American cinema.

Your participation in ghosted was revealed in December 2021after the overwhelming success of her character Paloma in the latest James Bond film, no time to die. Written by screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick and produced by Apple Studios and Skydance, this new film delves into the supernatural adventure comedy genre.

Another possible project for Ana is a leading role in ballerina, the next movie linked to the action saga John Wick. The Cuban would play a young murderer who seeks revenge against those responsible for the death of her entire family.

You can follow CyberCuba Entertainment on Facebook, Instagram or Youtube.