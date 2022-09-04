Rumors of romance between Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm are getting louder – Revista Para Ti

Two Hollywood superstars are on everyone’s lips after the leak of information that points to a new romance: Jennifer Aniston Y Jon Ham they would have given a new chance to love and They would be dating a few weeks ago.

An anonymous source, who claims to be close to the burgeoning couple, told the Australian outlet Women’s Day that Aniston Y Hamm are keeping a secret romance a while ago. In addition, he indicated that the actors had chemistry on the recording sets of The Morning Showthe Apple TV+ series starring Jennifer and to which jon was added for the third season.

“They had crossed paths before, but she had always had a husband by her side. Not this time! And there is no doubt that jon this completely captivated by Jenn“, Said source assured the news portal, creating great expectation in the entertainment world.

Imagine that this romance is true. Will they become the show’s new favorite couple? Is that Jennifer Aniston She is adored by her fans after having played the role of Rachel in ‘Friends’, as well as having acted in romantic comedy movies that no one forgets.

For its part, Jon Ham He shone in the second installment of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, with his role as the veteran general. In addition to having played Don Draper during the seven seasons of ‘Mad Men’, one of the classic HBO series.

Could it be that they finally let go of their past loves and dared to live the romance that we didn’t know we needed?