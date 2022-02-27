Rumors of the return of Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt sound again

If there is a couple that the fans of the pink press want to see together again, it is the one formed by the actors Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt, and it seems that Cupid heard those wishes and struck them down again.

On February 14, Valentine’s Day, the ex-husbands met in Paris for dinner at a restaurant in the city of love.

According to Closer magazine, Brad received an invitation from the French culture minister to visit the Pompidou Center to see François Pinault’s private collection on display at the Stock Exchange.

And, surprise! Jennifer He was also in the French capital, as he was filming some scenes of the second installment of the Netflix comedy “Criminals at Sea”, so they made a phone call and agreed at the Costes hotel.

Although the artists tried to go unnoticed, they did not count on the cunning of the press and their meeting was reviewed in that same press that kept their union under its spotlight.

Jennifer Aniston arrived first, wearing a totally relaxed look of jeans and a jacket, while he arrived later, as handsome and blond as ever.

The love story began in 1998, after the participation of the protagonist of “Seven” in “Friends”, a series that catapulted the blonde to stardom. The crush led them to marry in 2000 in an intimate ceremony, but in 2005 they separated, amid rumors of infidelity by Brad Pitt, who was blamed for an affair with Angelina Jolie, on the recording set of “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”, which ended up being true.