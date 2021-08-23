News

rumors resurface about the sequel to the film with Emma Stone

The comedy starring Emma Stone, Easy Girl, could it have a sequel?

After 11 years we return to talk about Easy Girl, the comedy starring a very young girl Emma Stone which could return with a sequel or a spin-off. Rumors about a possible continuation of the film have been circulating since 2019, but now things seem to be getting more serious! During an interview with AND! News actress Aly Michalka, who starred in the 2010 film, revealed that the project is “Potentially in progress”.

Rumor has it that there may be a sequel. It’s actually semi-real… It should be a new take, but there should also be some characters from the original.

Michalka’s revelation appears to coincide with the previous report that Bert Royal, the screenwriter of the original film, was chosen to write and direct a spin-off of Easy Girl. The news was released in 2019, but nothing has been heard since. At the time it was reported that the film would be “Set in the same high school” is that “Would have explored many of the themes of the original”, but the original cast was not expected to return to the set. It’s still unclear whether that spin-off and this new Michalka-nominated movie are the same thing.

“Times have changed a lot since I wrote that movie! The term slut-shaming didn’t even exist and people barely wrote messages “, screenwriter Burt Royal said in 2019. “Now, we are in this a whole new world where people are very open and things that were taboo 10 years ago are no longer taboo. There are many fun things to explore “.

The outlet then reported that the new film will focus on Chip Penderghast, the younger (and adoptive) brother of Emma Stone’s character (played by Bryce Clyde Jenkins in the original film). Will it really be like this? We just have to wait for something official!

