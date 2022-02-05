Rumors say that the Porsche 911 from dirt will be called Dakar and not Safari

It seems that a new fashion has blossomed in the last few weeks. The manufacturers seem fascinated by sports cars transformed into off-road vehiclesand after seeing a Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato during snow tests, Porsche will also embrace this segment with a raised-trim 911.

The off-road Porsche 911 has been spotted several times in recent times, also in the snow to test its dynamic behavior in poor grip conditions. If you have noticed, however, we do not give it a definite name, because unlike the model of Sant’Agata Bolognese, the name of this new Porsche is still unknown.

The most accredited denominations up to now were Safari and Dakar, but according to some rumors very close to the brand, coming to the ear of Motor Trend, the car should be called 911 Dakar. It is true that the Zuffenhausen-based brand is often placed side by side with the safari rallies of the 1980s, but in those years there were many 911s competing in the Dakar, a competition still alive today that would be more current for today’s market, if its name became the model name.

Without forgetting that, in 2012, Porsche presented the concept of a 911 off-road that was called the Dakar. Furthermore, it seems that the house still wants to move away from the Safari denomination as it is already widely used among the preparers and restomodders linked to the German house, such as Singer, RUF, Gemballa and others.

In fact, when Singer presented the All-Terrain Competition Study, the Zuffenhausen house asked the Californian company to remove the Porsche logo from the car. The reason was then explained by the house itself, which he said. “We are delighted to have a growing community of Porsche enthusiasts. They help ensure that so many Porsche cars originally built decades ago remain on the road and are still appreciated. At the same time, we have a responsibility to our customers to ensure that Porsche products, conceived and designed by us, can be clearly and easily identified.“.