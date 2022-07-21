Entertainment

Rumors suggest that Henry Cavill could return as Superman

DC’s heroes haven’t had a pleasant time lately. Not long ago it became known that Warner Bros Y DC Movies they were preparing a new superman movie, but with a new actor, which completely rules out the participation of Henry Cavill. The fans cried out in heaven, since since Man of Steel (2013), the British actor had proven to be up to the Kryptonian.

After Zack Snyder presented his cut of The Justice League, the figure of Cavill was reaffirmed as Superman. Many thought that with this film Warner would reconsider and continue calling the British. Shortly after the Snyder Cut, filming began on Flash. Considering that it takes place in the DCEU and that Ben Affleck come back like Batman, it was thought that Henry would do the same. Fans suffered another blow, as it was confirmed that the history through time of Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) would have super girlKara Zor-El, Superman’s cousin. The situation ended up exploding with peacemaker. the acclaimed The Suicide Squad spin-off series had La Liga, but the focus was on Aquaman (Jason Momoa) and Flash, Leaving aside Superman of Cavill and www by Gal Gadot.

