Rumors suggest that Henry Cavill could return as Superman

DC’s heroes haven’t had a pleasant time lately. Not long ago it became known that Warner Bros Y DC Movies they were preparing a new superman movie, but with a new actor, which completely rules out the participation of Henry Cavill. The fans cried out in heaven, since since Man of Steel (2013), the British actor had proven to be up to the Kryptonian.

After Zack Snyder presented his cut of The Justice League, the figure of Cavill was reaffirmed as Superman. Many thought that with this film Warner would reconsider and continue calling the British. Shortly after the Snyder Cut, filming began on Flash. Considering that it takes place in the DCEU and that Ben Affleck come back like Batman, it was thought that Henry would do the same. Fans suffered another blow, as it was confirmed that the history through time of Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) would have super girlKara Zor-El, Superman’s cousin. The situation ended up exploding with peacemaker. the acclaimed The Suicide Squad spin-off series had La Liga, but the focus was on Aquaman (Jason Momoa) and Flash, Leaving aside Superman of Cavill and www by Gal Gadot.

Henry in Superman’s iconic black suit in The League (2021)

Now the light is turned on at the end of the corridor, since recent rumors suggest that Henry could wear the red cape again. According to an article broadcast by Deadlineone of the panels DC Movies Y Warner Bros on the san diego comic con could have one Henry’s appearance. Deadline notes that the actor’s presence could mean the official announcement about the future of him returning as Superman.

Due to the problems that arose from the Ezra Miller case, Warner and DC were evaluating not showing up at SDCC 2022. Fortunately they changed their minds and from the saturday july 23they will be presenting their newslike Black Adam with the debut of Dwayne Johnson in the world of superheroes and Shazam: Fury of the Gods! the sequel to the 2019 film with Zachary Levi.

It will be a matter of wait a bit more to see if the rumors really come true and Henry can wear the red S on his chest again.

