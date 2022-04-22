rumors swirl about a possible pregnancy

Author, composer and actress-performer singer Ariana Grande is a world pop star, nominated three times at the Grammys this year. Despite this, the two-time winner Ariana Grande was absent at the 64th Las Vegas ceremony. Why this absence of the artist

Why absent himself despite his three nominations?

The Grammy Awards ceremony took place on April 3. Taking place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, it brings together great artists from around the world. This ceremony aims to reward and decorate the best recordings, compositions and artists of the year.

Most artists were present. But some, including the famous Ariana Grande, have missed the call. A fact that calls to the curiosity of Internet users since it is the third time that she has been nominated and the first time that she is missing.

#INFO According to Billboard, Ariana Grande’s song “Positions” is a nominee for “Recording of the Year” and “Song of the Year at the Grammy Awards!”

The eponymous album is a favorite candidate for the “Album of the Year” category 🏆 pic.twitter.com/oP6VRqtWbX — Ariana Grande France (@GrandeTourFR) July 16, 2021

Indeed, some time before the event, Ariana Grande posted a message on Instagram to apologize to his entire community and those who were waiting for him.

The interpreter of 7 rings would have deliberately chosen to be absent. Thus leaving his admirers heartbroken and deeply in affliction. His message was followed by several short videos showing his position. According to these videos, she would be behind the scenes of her production house.

Ariana Grande apologizes for her absence from the Grammys

In the caption of her videos showing her studios and her staff who support her on a daily basis, the singer writes: “some memories of positions to celebrate Grammy Day”. For her, it reflects an incredible process with so many creative people that she deeply loves and respects.

Faced with the emotion that abounds in this message, his community manifested itself in a shower of comments under the publication.

Fans have allowed themselves to congratulate the artist for the magnificent work done. A first Internet user writes: “The album has really been beneficial to me, it brings back so many amazing memories with so many amazing people. I will forever be in awe of you! “. “The shine of your Music as well as that of your heart will amaze us forever». “I am amazed by your works! » outbid a second. “I will never fail to be dazzled by your art and your immense heart.’,can we also read in the comments. Despite this gesture of support of his team, the artist did not reveal anything about the cause of his absence.

Absence from the Grammys and pregnancy rumors

From January 30, 2022, rumors run on the web and feed the topics of conversation. They refer to an alleged pregnancy of the interpreter of One Last Time. Really, Ariana Grande had in the meantime published a photo which left no room for doubt. Some internet users said with certainty that they had seen the singer with a very remarkable baby bump. She would then very quickly delete it. But was it all true? Where had she committed the fault? Since then, her fans have been left in total confusion.

Moreover, it did not open the debate on a possible maternity. She has not initiated any official publication to confirm or deny the rumors.

If we were to speculate, she might want to keep her pregnancy a secret to better preserve it. Can we expect her to make an announcement to dispel her community’s doubts? Time will prove us right.

