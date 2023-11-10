Run, Don’t Walk, to See Sydney Sweeney’s Toned Abs in This New Instagram Photo

Sydney Sweeney shows off her chiseled abs in a tiny black sweater in a new Instagram photo posted by her makeup artist.

The actress is extremely active and enjoys mixed martial arts, boxing and slalom water skiing.

As for her diet, she prefers to stay hydrated with water.

Sydney Sweeney is channeling old Hollywood glam energy in a new Instagram photo, but her toned abs are totally stealing the show.

The 26-year-old actress is wearing winged eyeliner and a cropped black sweater in the photo shared by her makeup artist Ash K Holm on the social media platform. Sydney paired this look with some high-waist light-wash jeans and a black belt – and the full ‘fit showed off her ultra-strong abs. “Smokey wing liner for @sydney_sweeney 🖤,” Holm captioned the photo.

Fans loved Sid’s look and praised him in the comments. “She looks like a goddess,” one person wrote, while another said, “Her waist OML 😭🥲.” Someone else commented, “This is everything!! 🔥🔥🔥.”

If you’re wondering what Sydney does to stay so strong, women’s Health Take the scoop. For starters, Excitement The actress has trained in mixed martial arts (MMA) since her teenage years Marie Claire ,

“I started when I was 14 and did my first competition at 18,” she previously shared with the outlet. “It was a wrestling competition against all the guys in the weight class above me, and I got first place.”

Sid also boxes. In February 2022, he shared an IG video of his boxing workout, and it is intense. Punching, punching, and kicking your partner’s stomach while doing sit-ups are all in the mix. She’s definitely not messing around:

Plus, Sydney stays active with outdoor activities like water skiing and ATV-ing. Water skiing in particular requires some serious ab strength. So, it’s no surprise that his core is chiseled.

Here she is crushing it on the water:

When it comes to food, Sydney loves croissant toast with cinnamon sugar and berries, she previously told stir , She also enjoys staying hydrated with a glass of H2O.

“I only drink water – For whatever reason, when I was 12 years old, I decided I would only drink water, and I just stuck to it. I love water, it’s my thing,” she said.

Beauty, strength, and hydration – a combination that can’t be lost!

You might also like