Run for the two games from the Epic Games Store that are free to download and you will keep them forever

After a few days in which we have had the opportunity to download many video games for free every 24 hours, Epic Games Store has come back with its usual promotion of giving away a couple of titles a week, so keep an eye on the ones that have been chosen this week if you want to add them to your account forever.

The first of them is about Kerbal Space Programavailable on this product page, while the second one that has been chosen is Shadow Tactics – Aiko’s Choice, which you will find on this other page. Both will remain free until January 12so you have the whole week ahead to get them.

Kerbal Space Program

in this simulator you will direct the space program of the kerbal alien race, having to build spaceships that can fly across the universe. This way you will be able to control all aspects of its design, hire and train the crew members who will pilot it and discover planets of all kinds to install bases on them.

Shadow Tactics – Aiko’s Choice

It is an expansion of Shadow Tactics starring the kunoichi Aiko and her band of assassins who will have the objective of eliminating the ghosts of her past. It is not necessary to have the original title to participate in any of its main spy missions set in new environments that will require a good strategy to sneak into the enemy bases.