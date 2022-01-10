Run to restart movies, plot, actors, cast, finale, where shot, location

A young athlete will find her father in completely unexpected conditions.

Rai 1 proposes today the film entitled Run to start over. It is a dramatic genre film with sentimental atmospheres.

The production is of the United States of America, the year of realization is 2019 and the duration is about two hours.

Running to restart film – direction, protagonists, where it is shot

The direction is by Alex Kendrick. Main protagonists are Hanna Scott And John Harrison interpreted respectively by Aryn Wright-Thompson And Alex Kendrick. Also in the cast Shari Rigby in the role of Amy Harrison.

Filming took place in United States, in particular a Columbus in the territory of Georgia.

The production is of the Affirm Films in collaboration with Provident Films And CanZion Films.

The original title is At Overcomer.

Running to start over – plot of the film broadcast on Rai 1

The plot has as its protagonist Hanna Scott, a young woman in high school. Hanna despite suffering from asthma and kleptomania, he loves to run. She is trained by John Harrison, a physical education and history teacher. The protagonist has to compete against the girls of the other schools in the 5 km race.

A day John meets by chance in the hospital Thomas Hill, a terminally ill person. The latter was a great running champion and gives him advice on how to train Hanna.

Thus begins a relationship between the two that leads John to find out how Thomas is the father of Hanna. However, the young woman is convinced that her father is dead according to what her grandmother has always told her.

Thomas in fact he had become a drug addict and the mother of Hanna she had died from the drugs she was taking.

However thanks to John Harrison, Hanna he will finally be able to meet his father. He soon realizes the change that has taken place in him after having embraced the Christian faith.

Final spoiler

Hanna he will follow the same path as his father, he will look at life with new eyes and above all he will return all the stolen objects. Finally thanks to John And Thomas she will become a real champion in running.

Running to start over – the full cast

Below is the cast of the film Run to start over and the respective characters played by the actors