“Run to your son Jeremy and … pay alimony!”

“And he also stopped paying child support. He hasn’t paid anything for a year, ”accuses the woman, who says Jacobs hasn’t even phoned the child to wish him a birthday in mid-December.

Marcell Jacobs and Renata met at Sirmione bowling: he had gone there with friends, she worked there. At the end of the evening he asked her for her phone number. It was the fall of 2013. “Love at first sight – says Szabo – We wanted our own family, a little house. Even though we were only 19, we were full of enthusiasm: we had dreams together ”. In the following spring Renata was already pregnant with Jeremy. The birth was long and troubled, but Jacobs was always by her side.

“One year after Jeremy’s birth, Marcell started traveling often for training, so we thought about moving to Gorizia …” continues Renata’s story who adds that the champion was distracted by sport and the Playstation, and things began to cool down. Then the partner and the child leave the house, but the couple make peace and try again. “But he was away for training … I didn’t see any improvement … in the end I said to him: ‘Marcell, I can’t continue like this.’ The strange thing is that the next day I discovered that he had someone else… “. The credits roll for Marcell and Renata but Jeremy remains. “He is my son’s father, I don’t hate him, but Jeremy suffers the absence …” Renata insists. The woman accuses the ex of not paying maintenance and of being heard and seen too little with the child.

