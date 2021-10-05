run towards 100 thousand?

The run-up of the Bitcoin that breaks through 50 thousand and many analysts are ready to bet on continuing the race up to $ 100,000 or more.



Bitcoin is currently trading at $ 50,200, bringing its double-digit growth (+ 19.80%) in just a week and rising sharply from $ 41,000 last Tuesday.





Bitcoin quote –

The weekly growth

Furthermore, yesterday the market capitalization of Bitcoin (927.6 billion) ha passed that of Facebook (917.61), thanks to the collapse of the shares of the American company due to the blackout of Whatsapp, Instagram and of the same social network of Mark Zuckerberg.

Institutions are still betting on Bitcoin

A report of CoinShares highlights how Bitcoin investment products generated inflows worth $ 68.7 million in the week between September 27 and October 1, with an growth of 36% of the week-over-week exhibition.



This is the third consecutive week in which institutional investors have increasingly focused on the main cryptocurrency, reversing the course compared to a record series of outflows that continued for eight consecutive weeks until early September.

From CoinShares they estimate that institutional asset managers represent a total of 57.1 billion assets related to crypto, in 8.5% increase in the last week.



Between these, Grayscale continues to dominate the industry, accounting for $ 41.1 billion or 71% of the industry’s total AUM (assets under management).



In second place we find CoinShares XBT with 2.2 billion, followed by Purpose worth $ 2.1 billion in assets under management.

Loading... Advertisements

Interest in other cryptocurrencies

Other investments by institutional operators include a significant amount of products in Ethereum (ETH), with inflows of $ 20.2 million.



Last week was also characterized by strong demand for altcoin, or those alternatives to Bitcoin. Specifically, the products they track Cardano (ADA) e Solana (SOL) saw revenues of $ 1.1 million and $ 700,000 respectively, while Polkadot (DOT) e Binance Coin (BNB) sold $ 800,000 each. Multi-asset funds also recorded minimal inflows of $ 1.9 million.

While the market is trying to recover from the violent correction in July, CoinShares highlights that last week’s $ 2.4 billion trading volume remains nonetheless. limited compared to $ 8.4 billion traded weekly during the peak of the bullish cycle in mid-May.

Bitcoin towards 100 thousand dollars?

There are several analysts who predict a Bitcoin run up to quota 100 thousand dollars. Between these, Jp Morgan believes that the upward trend for the major cryptocurrency could continue to $ 146,000.



Also Mike McGlone, commodity expert at Bloomberg Intelligence, put the $ 100,000 option for the cryptocurrency on the table.

The most optimistic, however, seems to be Raoul Pal, a former manager of Goldman Sachs, who predicts a great last quarter of the year and a Bitcoin that could go up to 400 thousand dollars.



To the enthusiasm for 100 thousand, Adrian Zduńczyk warns that after reaching the magic figure, Bitcoin could drop by 90%.