Rune Factory 5 analysis, role and simulation on known terrain

Rune Factory 5 arrives in Spain after almost a year since its launch in Japan and a long period in which fans doubted if we would see a new installment. Rune Factory 4 It debuted in 2012 and although it was well received, the developer Neverland Co. declared bankruptcy a year later. Luckily, Marvelous AQL signed several developers from the team, including producer Yoshifumi Hashimoto and Hakama, creators of Rune Factory 4 Special and this new Rune Factory 5.

Once again we talk about a simulator of management and care of a farm that is combined with the rolea refined formula with the consequences that is precisely what it aspires to Rune Factory 5. In fact, one of the criticisms that will probably be heard most among fans is that it risks little beyond its new graphical appearance, which leaves the top view behind, and a somewhat irregular execution. The seriousness of this problem will depend a lot on each player, as there will undoubtedly be an audience that simply expects “more of the same”, not necessarily better.

The formula you already know from Rune Factory

The story of the game will present us with a protagonist, boy or girl, who wakes up with amnesia in the small village of Rigbarth after saving the young Hina from the attack of some monsters. The kindness of the people and the lack of memories will precipitate our entering the SEED protection group to start collaborate in agriculture or any other task entrusted to us, while wrestling with some animals and digging deeper into the mystery of our memory loss; It is not the height of originality, but much more was not asked for. Naturally some of these friendships – with well-defined personalities within topics and a light history – can go one step further and become romances, including characters of the same sex, thanks to gifts and the time we spend with them.

It’s not the most original start to the world, but you’ll find interesting characters to meet in ‘Rune Factory 5’.

However, in Rune Factory 5 many systems come into play. After overcoming the first hours, which as usually happens in this type of title is a kind of extensive tutorial on the possibilities and introductions of characters, the game opens up a little more of the mechanics to clear the land, plow, sow and harvest the crops. fruits; is a free approach in which you can go at your own pace and give priority to what you enjoy the most. There are multiple levels of crafting, cooking, crafting, and resource gathering, and all of this is integrated into the combat part or other aspects, so on a base that we know from simulation -seen in competitive games- it brings several more layers than that. They make tasks more meaningful. It is not a simulator dedicated solely to taking care of the garden, harvesting and trading: the role helps to provide a variety of situations.

The game works better with a global view than for its independent sections, and it is that it does not usually delve too deeply into everything it does. For example, real-time combat has some special abilities, but We will spend a large part of the battles using a fairly simple combo system., so you may know little for those looking for a more elaborate experience. Unfortunately, the camera gives some problems such as damage from outside the screen, the extreme ease in much of the adventure and the limited variety of enemies or bosses will subtract much interest; if you’re accompanied by characters or monsters, you can let them do all the dirty work for you. Logically it can be interpreted as a design decision, and it is that almost everything you do will have some effect on leveling upeven walking or sleeping, with a positive influence for your character on his parameters, but it results in dungeons that are a bit boring and puzzles that are too simple.

You will be able to dedicate your time to the farm, obtaining resources and materials, but it is only one of the pillars of its gameplay loop.

But of course, the focus of this RPG is not on the action, but on that loop listening to the requests of the neighbors, participating in agriculture and exploring forests with their dangers: sure that every day there is some activity or event to discover. Good news for fans is that time moves half as fast as in past games, so you have twice as much time on your chores before night falls and you need to rest. On the other hand, novices will feel a bit lost without a clear guide on how to spend time, and that will lead to mismanagement of the calendar.

The title includes improvements seen in Rune Factory 4 and its remastering, such as a greater number of points for fast travel, help to complete main missions and other details that will make the experience more comfortable, both for rookies who can opt for an easy mode, and for veterans; for example, you can easily repeat the same action by simply pressing a button to plow or irrigate a large field, resources regenerate often, and switching between weapons and tools is done with the directional buttons. Those, It comes with voices in English and Japanese, and texts in several languages, but none of them are Spanish.so at least minimal knowledge is required to enjoy the story and know our next destination.

The combat complies, but it has its problems with the camera and sins of simplicity.

There is no doubt: the best of Rune Factory 5 are its characters, learning more about them and the whole social/marriage part, probably the only area where you can argue that the sequel is superior to its predecessors. that and what conveys well that there is no right or wrong way to play, everything contributes to progress, to soften the next challenges. Other aspects, on the other hand, do not finish curdling as it did Rune Factory 4 Specialwhich, except for the visual theme, seems to be a more complete and modern game than the current one.

Technical errors that affect the artistic virtues

Rune Factory 5 now it’s more suited to a 3D adventure and that should mean more immersion. It gets it halfway, the technical limitations translate into somewhat blurry textures, slowdowns and a city that beyond how good it looks does not give any sense of life, and it seems too wide to explore with ease; It’s a bit generic. It would be absurd to compare RuneFactory with Xenoblade Chronicles 3but the performance reminds us on too many occasions, even in specific locations where s reaches an expected quality, that even these graphics are a bit too big for the game engine.

The graphic aspect is renewed, but technical failures and a too soulless map cloud the experience.

Where it is appreciated that it is a game designed for Nintendo Switch, and not one of the previous portable ones, are its characters, well detailed within this anime aesthetic and represent a leap compared to Rune Factory 4 Special. At least we have no complaints about the resolution in portable mode, which is good news because these types of adventures always seem to feel more like playing away from a big screen. The music is relaxing and goes well with the general tone; the voices are scarce and only reserved for the important scenes or dialogues.

Conclusions

Rune Factory 5 it does not reinvent anything although its mere existence, something that was not guaranteed a few years ago, is good news. In general terms, he touches on everything that the fan of the saga should like in farming systems, creation, relationships and, in a somewhat simple way, combat; from that point of view he will surely entertain the players, but not everything he does works as it should and in some case it is a step backwards by outdated designWhether it’s budget or time. more than failures of this RuneFactory, transmits that it has not been able to evolve as much as expected after the waiting time. It still knows how to amuse someone looking for this combination of RPG and management without doing anything especially memorable in the simulation or the RPG except, perhaps, the mix of genres. Maybe a next installment knows how to recover a little the magic of the saga.

