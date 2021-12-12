Rungg-Parioli 1-1 in the women’s challenge (from 12)

All in one game: the double play-off was needed to settle the balance between Tennis Club Parioli and Tc Rungg Sudtirol, protagonists of the BMW A1 Series women’s final on the fast Carisport in Cesena. And at the end of a really intense two-day party is the Roman club, which returns to inscribe its name in the roll of honor, for the seventh time, ten years after the last triumph.

After the parity with which the first day of matches had ended, the Capitoline team closed the singles ahead thanks to success of Martina Di Giuseppe on Paula Ormaechea. In the double the couple made up of the same Ormaechea and from Verena Meliss got the point of 2-2, prevailing in size, for 76 (5) 36 10-8, over the Capitoline duo formed by Beatrice Lombardo and Camilla Rosatello. And the same two players, in the decisive play-off double, beat Susan Bandecchi and Verena Meliss by 61 76 (5), winning the point that is worth the championship.

The two teams that landed in the last act of the top league were both included in group A in the first phase and also the two head-to-head of the round robin ended in a draw, both in the first leg in the capital (on 10 October) and in the return leg South Tyrol (November 9).

The Rungg’s dream of signing a historic feat, winning the first championship (especially as a freshman) for a South Tyrol association, vanished in the double play-off.

