Running and playing sports in polluted areas reduces the benefits of physical exercise: “The positive effects on the brain disappear”. I study

People who engage in strenuous physical activity, such as jogging or playing competitive sports, and who do so in areas with greater air pollution, may have less benefits for their brain health compared to those who move in areas without smog. To say it is the new study carried out by the University of Arizona in Tucson published in the scientific journal Neurology and reported by Ansa. “Exercising vigorously can increase exposure to air pollution and previous studies have already shown negative effects of pollution on the brainSaid study author Melissa Furlong, a researcher at the University of Arizona in Tucson.

“We have shown that physical activity is associated with better brain health markers in areas with less air pollution,” she added. However, some beneficial effects have essentially disappeared in cases of physical activities in areas with the highest levels of air pollution. This is not to say that people should avoid it. Overall, the effect of air pollution on brain health has been modest ”.

Researchers found that energetic physical activity reduces white matter hyperintensity in low pollution areas atmospheric, but these benefits were not found among those in areas of high air pollution. “More research is needed, but if our findings were to be replicated, public policies could be used to address the issue of people’s exposure to air pollution during exercise,” continued Furlong. significant air pollution comes from traffic, the promotion of running or cycling along routes away from heavy traffic it can be more advantageous “.