Running Dogecoin knots is crucial according to Elon Musk

Tesla CEO Elon Musk used his Twitter profile to support Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus in his attempt to get community members to manage their own nodes. In his tweet, which received the thumbs-up emoji from the US billionaire, Markus explained that nodes are important because they are responsible for validating transactions and keeping the blockchain up-to-date.

I wanted to write something slightly more nuanced about Dogecoin Nodes, so bear with me. Nodes are important. They keep the network moving, validate transactions, and keep the blockchain up to date. It’s good to update to 1.14.4 which will allow for lower transaction fees. – Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@ BillyM2k) October 13, 2021

Meanwhile, Elon Musk recently said it was “super important” for Dogecoin’s fees to drop so that meme coin becomes a viable payment method. After months of interacting with Dogecoin co-founder’s Twitter account, Musk has finally followed him on the leading social media platform. Markus joked that he would stop making bad tweets now that Tesla’s boss is following him.