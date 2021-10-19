News

Running Dogecoin knots is crucial according to Elon Musk

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Tesla CEO Elon Musk used his Twitter profile to support Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus in his attempt to get community members to manage their own nodes. In his tweet, which received the thumbs-up emoji from the US billionaire, Markus explained that nodes are important because they are responsible for validating transactions and keeping the blockchain up-to-date.

“I wanted to write something a little more nuanced about Dogecoin nodes, so please be patient with me. Knots are important. They keep the network moving, validate transactions and keep the blockchain up to date. It is good to update to 1.14.4 which will allow for lower transaction fees ”, reads the tweet.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk recently said it was “super important” for Dogecoin’s fees to drop so that meme coin becomes a viable payment method. After months of interacting with Dogecoin co-founder’s Twitter account, Musk has finally followed him on the leading social media platform. Markus joked that he would stop making bad tweets now that Tesla’s boss is following him.

Loading...
Advertisements
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

818
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
694
News

Cinema, all films out in October
651
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
592
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
537
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
477
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
471
News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves at work on the Netflix adaptation
434
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
396
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
324
News

A winning family, a new poster | Cinema
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top