Running out of mobile battery can be a problem, so this company has had an idea: rent powerbanks by the hour

We are more than used to renting cars, motorcycles and scooters. All these rental services have something in common: they are used from the mobile. not mobile, not party. If you run out of battery, nothing to take a scooter or figure out a route. What is the solution? Bring an external battery, but what if you don’t have one? Well rent one before it’s too late.

That is exactly what NakiPower proposes us, a Belgian company born three years ago with whom we had the opportunity to speak at MWC 2022. The company makes available to users a 5,000 mAh external battery that they can rent for hours and even keep it (previous payment, obviously).

30 minutes of powerbank, 50 cents





The operation of the system is relatively simple. What you can see in the image above is a charging station packed with 5,000mAh external batteries. There are currently some 3,000 bases spread over 11 European citiesBarcelona included and from the company they assure that they are going to advance faster.

These foundations are in bars, hospitals and other places with an influx of people. Some establishments may have promotions, such as free minutes or discounts, and even offer the possibility of leasing, that is, the establishment pays and the user can access the batteries for free.





If you keep the battery for more than five days, the company will charge you 30 euros and it will become yours

On each base there is a QR code that the user must scan before picking up the battery. Picking it up, it starts counting. Every half hour the service charges 50 cents up to a maximum of six euros per day. When finished, the user has to deposit the battery in any NakiPower base.

One of the questions that may arise is what happens if you do not return the battery. The user has five days to return the powerbank. If you stay with her more than five days, you will be charged 30 euros and the battery will be yours. According to details from the company, last year they made 110,00 rentals and accumulated more than 70,000 users.