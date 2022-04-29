Running, the typical week and useful information: tips to follow. Let’s see together how the runner week is planned.

Running is one of the most popular practices among sportsmen and amateurs. Whether it is professionals or beginners, this activity is certainly among the most adopted to lose weight or simply to play some healthy sport, very useful not only for physical fitness but also to relieve stress and give us a better mood. .

The runner is undoubtedly an athlete who wants improve his physical prowess and in the best of intentions he will have to give continuity to this type of work. There are several types of useful and functional workouts to improve performance: a runner now an expert who runs the race for his own personal taste, usually works 2 or 3 times a week variable days: they could easily be Monday, Wednesday and Friday (in the case of three-week training) or Monday and Thursday in the case of a bi-weekly session.

However, the days in which it takes place are not important but it is essential to give the body the right rest after having worked hard; the production of lactic acid must be eliminated and our body needs adequate rest, without which there is a risk of overloading the muscles and joints with consequent (easily avoidable) injuries.

So how do you divide the days and the load? Let’s try to draw up a basic program that can help those directly involved.

In case we want to run 3 times a week and work in a targeted manner, the program could be as follows:

Monday: warm-up with slow running plus dynamic stretching, total 20';

continuous ride for 30 ’round trip;

series of extensions in progression for 10 ‘;

mild running and static stratching for complete recovery 15 ‘.

we perform aerobic power: an example can be fartlek (rhythm variations, intense and training) or repetitions of a few tens of meters (eg 3 series of 8 stretches);

continuous run for about 20 ‘;

light run and static stratching for complete recovery, 15 ‘.

progressive run to reach a high intensity, at least 20 ‘;

we do a series of short repetitions to work on speed and acceleration;

light run and static stratching for complete recovery, 15 ‘.

Running, 5 tips to follow: all the info

If instead we opt for a training that is based only on improving endurancethe weekly program will be much simpler: we never forget the warm-up and post-workout, which are very important to ensure the right prevention for injuries.

The central part will be diversified: if the amateur just wants to run to lose weight and to improve his endurance, he will only have to train every other day trying to improve, week after week, the duration and intensity of the ride: in this way, by acting progressively, he will find improvements over time that will lead him to obtain satisfactory performance and important results in terms of weight lost.

It is important to get used to always running on the same path, trying to maintain an initial pace suited to your abilities and needs. The intensity and the initial duration must never vary ‘negatively’, that is, one must only try to improve the pace and the time to devote to it. If you are starting this practice after a long time inactivity, the main advice is to alternate walking with running: 5 ‘of walking and 2-3’ of running to be interspersed for about half an hour to climb in the following days.

Among others, the main tips include doing this practice over long distances, in order to develop aerobic endurance and burn more fat and calories. Once you get used to it, it will be easier to run and maintain or increase the distance set at the beginning of the workout. The target must be to play aintense activity from 30 to 60 minutes per sessiona great workout that will bring huge benefits over time.

If, on the other hand, we want to run short distances but without giving up the km to go, we can use the method Fartlek, already mentioned before and described as a performing training to reach a good level of performance. It is a training session that stresses the body at intervals of intense running and light running, allowing the body to breathe after having made an important effort for a few seconds. An example is represented by one maximum effort of 40 “combined with a recovery of 20” for about 10-15 minutes total per series.

Once the intense session is completed, in addition to stretching, you can also ‘rest’ with the gentle run, which is useful for complete recovery after exertion. The goal is to relax the muscle with low-intensity activity at a reduced pace, alternating it with some walking before completely finishing the training session.

