Running with the Devil with Nicolas Cage on Sky Cinema Uno and Now

Running with the Devil – The law of the cartel, on Sky Cinema Uno and Now available from 10 June the crime-thriller directed by Jason Cabell starring Nicolas Cage and Laurence Fishburne.

Director Jason Cabell spoke to Military.com about how he managed to get Cage and Fishburne: Well, they responded to the material. My agent makes me meet these people in person and the actors have to trust you. These actors read dozens of scripts a week. It’s hard just to get the material to them, first of all there are agents and assistants and everyone who reads the scripts first, but if you do something new and interesting that shakes them up a bit, which I did, they respond. Actors want to act more, instead of just being talking heads, they like acting. There are huge moments of silence in my film, where there are minutes where nobody says anything and you really have to follow the story. I think it’s my emerging style.

When a cocaine shipment is compromised, the leader of the drug cartel, known as The Boss (Barry Pepper) orders his most trusted man, “The Cook” (Nicolas Cage), to control the supply chain, to him in the dangerous trip will be joined by an experienced drug dealer known as “The Man” (Laurence Fishburne). While drugs are making their perilous journey across international borders passing by gangsters, refiners and couriers, they are also being tracked by an FBI task force led by an agent played by Leslie Bibb (Iron Man). Unfortunately when “The Cook” realizes that the drug network is collapsing it may be too late to meet the cartel’s demands.

The cast is completed by Cole Hauser, Adam Goldberg, Peter Facinelli, Barry Pepper, JT Holmes, Marie Wagenman, Tait Fletcher, Damacio Page, Luce Rains, Ellen Humphreys, David Priemazon, Lonnie Lane, Sarah Minnich, Richard Barner and JD Garfield.

“Running with the Devil – The law of the cartel” is in a good sense an old-fashioned “crime”, which doses action and thriller with the right balance, focusing on prestigious names such as those of Nicolas Cage and Laurence Fishburne, a duo that undoubtedly gives appeal to a production that stands head and shoulders above the many US “actions” that each year arrive in Italy in direct-to-video format. Director Jason Cabell, a former Navy Seal turned actor who drew inspiration from real events when writing and directing this film, can count on a couple of protagonists who offer slightly different characterizations than what we’ve been accustomed to recently: from one side a recently increasingly histrionic Cage here deliberately plays undertone, while Fishburne is complementary to his colleague with a stylish and more pushed interpretation than usual that gives a little “spice” to the dynamics between the two characters. “Running with the Devil – The law of the cartel” marks another point in favor of a recently rediscovered Cage and a director who seems well on his way to raising the level of extremely enjoyable “action” films, too often underestimated and snubbed by critics. regardless.

Director Jason Cabell also spoke to Military.com about the personal experience infused in the film: I worked with the Drug Enforcement Administration’s overseas advisory and support team. We train with those guys and then I did some missions on the Afghan / Uzbek border, but it was more with poppies than cocaine. You talk to people and I think everyone wants to tell their El Chapo / Escobar story about the bosses and villas. At the end of the film I make a point of view when the agent in charge, played by Leslie Bibb, meets with The Cook and says, “We spend all this money and yet you can get the drugs anytime you want.” This is kind of the truth about what the story is like. If you don’t get too greedy or too weird, like “The Man” does, you’ll never get caught. Everyone wants the glitz and glamor of Pablo Escobar, the bosses, but that’s how it works. It’s these little independent ratlines, if you like, and the people hiding in plain sight that make the difference.

Below you will find some curiosities about the cast, film and director.

Nicolas Cage and Laurence Fishburne also starred together in Rusty the savage (1983) and Cotton Club (1984) both directed by Francis Ford Coppola.

The film marks the second directing for actor Jason Cabell who also plays the key operative agent for the case in the film. Cabell previously co-directed the thriller with Asif Akbar Smoke Filled Lungs of 2016.

Director and actor Jason Cabell is a former Navy Seal. Recruited in 1991, the film was released in theaters a year earlier Navy Seals – Get paid to die with Charlie Sheen and Michael Biehn, Cabell joined SEAL Team 5 with seven displacements over twenty years and then retired of his own accord.

The film marks the fourth collaboration between Nicolas Cage and the Patriot Pictures studio. The other collaborations concern Tokarev, Vendetta: A love story and the recent Prisoners of the Ghostland.

The original music of the film is by the German composer Reinhold Heil (Lola runs, The Land of the Living Dead, Perfume – Story of a Murderer, Cloud Atlas, Deadwood – The Movie, Missed Call).



