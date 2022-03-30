Runs! Error in the PS Store made Ghost of Tsushima: PS4 Director’s Cut free

Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

It seems that today was not the day of Sony and PlayStation because after the division of opinions generated by the presentation of the changes in the PlayStation Plus service, something unexpected happened that some players took advantage of because an error in the PS Store put free Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut in its PlayStation 4 version.

A few minutes ago, the Twitter personality, Wario64, shared on his account a notice about the free availability of Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut at the PS Store in Brazil. For some reason, the game appeared free once it was placed in the shopping cart, so initially it was thought that it would be enough to make a Brazilian account and claim the game.

you need to use/create a PSN Brazil account to get it https://t.co/WBHSwzsG8W — Wario64 (@Wario64) March 30, 2022

However, moments later some users tried to do the same from their respective PlayStation stores and the result was the same, by placing Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut in the cart, the system removed the price and instead placed the legend “Free”. Even a user from Mexico carried out the procedure and obtained the definitive delivery of the Sucker Punch title without any problems.

Dude it took me less than 3 minutes to do a Mexican account.

You want a city? Juarez City

State Chihuahua

— Carlos Cuauhtemoc Martinez (@CuauhtemocMtz) March 30, 2022

So far, it is said that the bug does not appear for everyone, so it is a matter of playing with different possibilities. Some mention that Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut it can be obtained for free from the PlayStation app, others obtained it by entering the PS Store from their PC and others directly on their PS4 or PS5. Remember that this is the PlayStation 4 version, so good luck.

