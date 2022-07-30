Run:Time launches new themed movie channels

Advertising

The free streaming service Run:Time, focused mainly on movies and series, has created new Run:Time channels on different themes.

In this way, to the already known Run:Time movies and seriesnow we can choose cinema in different genres to suit the user with the arrival of Run:Time Action, Run:Time Comedy, Run:Time Thriller + Horror, Run:Time Crime, Run: Time Romance Y Run:Time Classics.

Service Run:Time in full is available through your Web page [https://www.runtime.tv] or from your mobile and tablet application. The app can also be downloaded at Smart TVs (Samsung, Vizio, Phillips, TCL, Hisense, JVC, Hitachi, Sony, LG, Toshiba, and Sharp), in FireTV either AppleTV.

In order to access Run:Time It is not necessary to make any type of payment or subscription, since it is currently totally free; Nor is it essential to register in order to access all the content on the platform.

Cable emphasize that Run:Time Cinema and Seriesbeing the first channel to be launched, in addition to being available on the Run:Time platform itself, it is also included in the services for streaming of pluto tv Y TVPlus for samsung televisions. Run:Time Cinema and Series is also found in the dial 45 of Orange TVaccess available from any television package.

In addition to the linear television channels of Run:Timethe service offers a wide Catalogue with more than 5,000 titles.

With the arrival of the new channels Run:Time focused on different themes, the service becomes increasingly attractive to the user; and even more so when it comes to streaming content without additional costs.

In the different channels we can find films of well known actors, both nationally and internationally. Like for example to Tom Cruise, Jack Nicholson, Penélope Cruz, Nicole Kidman, Pepón Nieto, Concha Velasco, Chris Cooper, Ryan Phillippe, Danny DeVito, Robert De Niro, Jeremy Irons… among many other established and popular actors and actresses.

