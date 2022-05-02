Rupert Friend, a libertine allergic to fame

Rupert Friend is back on television. This time as a phlegmatic English minister mired in a sex scandal that threatens to blow up his lovely marriage, his career and even the Parliament of Westminster itself, in Anatomy of a Scandal (Netflix). The actor’s square jaw, sharp features and steely-blue gaze are perfect for the arrogant titleholder of the Interior. And just like the character he plays, this Cambridge-born actor, the son of a lawyer and a historian, is himself very enigmatic.

Friend (40), who rose to fame for pride and prejudice and his actual romance with Keira Knightley is a rarity in the vanity industry. Since his beginnings in the cinema, in 2004, until now, his career is full of memorable roles, but he refuses to be the focus off the screen, he does not like to draw attention to himself.

The actor lives happily in his home in East London with his wife, American model and Paralympic athlete Aimée Mullins, a specialist in long jump and sprinting. Mullins had both legs amputated below the knee when he was one year old. Her prosthesis that was developed for her in 1995 is now worn by almost all Paralympic athletes.

In one of the few interviews that Friend has granted, he explained that his first vocation was archaeology. But paradoxically, Indiana Jones had such an impact on him that he decided to dedicate himself to acting. Another paradoxical coincidence is that his film debut was the libertine (2004), with Johnny Depp and Samantha Morton. Precisely the past of the British minister in the fictional Oxford Libertines Club is key to the plot of Netflix that he plays.

Friend in ‘Anatomy of a Scandal’, with Sienna Miller MF

In 2005 he received a movie chocolate, the adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel pride and prejudice , with Keira Knightley and him as the charismatic man who confuses the heroine’s heart. Just as director Joe Wright fell in love with Rosamund Pike on the set (he left her days before her wedding), Friend and Knightley connected. They had in common the same vision about their careers and horror at revealing their privacy.

Between 2007 and 2008, the actor appeared in six feature films, including the moon and the stars , The Last Legion, Apprentice Knight and The boy in the striped pajamas . In 2009 he played Prince Albert in queen victoria . So much traffic together with the public expectation generated by their courtship ended in overwhelm and the couple broke up after five years of relationship.

Before splitting up, Friend enlisted Knightley for his first feature film, Steve (2010), in which he also starred.

Three years later, Knightley married musician James Wrighton, with whom she has two daughters, Edie and Delilah. As for Friend, she married Aimée Mullins in May 2016.

In 2012, he joined the second season of Homeland , in the role of the long-suffering Peter Quinn. At the same time, he returned to music and joined the jazz group, Kairos 4Tet, to write the lyrics for the album. Everything we hyold .

The success of anatomy of a scandal It is the start of a promising season for the Briton. On May 27, the series of Star Wars Obi Wan Kenobi , where he plays the Grand Inquisitor, a villain among villains. Pending release is the new film by Wes Anderson, asteroid city , with a bunch of stars like Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson, Margot Robbie, Tilda Swinton, Bill Murray or Adrien Brody. The filmmaker called him back after working with him on the french chronicle (The french dispatch).

Friend says he gets bored if he spends a long time on the same project, that’s why he doesn’t do theater and even refused to participate in Homeland . He prefers miniseries.





