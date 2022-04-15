Rupert Friend: the hidden face of the actor with a secret life that broke Keira Knightley’s heart

Rupert Friend is, above all, an enigma. At 40, the Cambridge-born actor is a rarity in an industry where a high profile occasionally adds up when it comes to publicizing certain jobs. For the actor, director and musician, a man of many facets , the important thing is the work and the rest, an aspect of what you can do without.

That reserved nature was maintained throughout his career, from his beginnings in cinema in 2004 after studying at the Webber Douglas Academy of Dramatic Art in London, until today, in which he has a leading role in David E. Kelley’s brand new fiction for Netflix, Anatomy Of A Scandal, which opens this Friday. His future is also promising: next month we will see him in the Disney + miniseries, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and in the new movie Wes-Anderson, Asteroid City. The filmmaker summoned him again after having worked with him on the french chronicle.

Rupert Friend, at The French Chronicle Premiere, during the 65th BFI London Film Festival at Royal Festival Hall on October 10, 2021 in London, England Samir Hussein – WireImage

To a certain extent, his short career is full of memorable performances, work with renowned directors and actors, but because of that decision not to draw attention to himself, the work that Friend came to forge does not have the recognition it deserves. Although, if we take into account his modus operandi, attention is not what he is looking for: it is to provide the maximum on set, his main objective.

The actor has many unknown faces, a hidden universe far from Hollywood. Friend wrote, produced and directed two short films, The Continuing and Lamentable Saga of the Suicide Brothers, Y Steve. In addition, his talent for music, the facet that he explores the least, made the jazz group, Kairos 4Tet, add him to their ranks to write the lyrics of the themes of Everything We Hold, his 2013 album. Adam Waldmann, the leader of the ensemble and friend of Friend, had also made him a part of the previous album, statement of intent, in 2011. Rupert’s work as a composer received excellent reviews but, contrary to what one might think, he chose not to return to that world. At least for now.

Friend is undoubtedly a box of surprises. As an example of this we have that strong desire that he awoke in Oxford, a stage in his life in which he had psyched himself up with having a future in archaeology.

In one of the few interviews he gave, in this case for the magazine Interview, He assured that this was his first vocation and that he was willing to dedicate himself to it with a lot of commitment, until he realized that his passion was linked to the cinema, for which he did not continue with his career. “Indiana Jones It was a film that had a great impact on me, to the point of wanting to study archaeology”, he declared. the actor who cites Harrison Ford and Marlon Brando as the performers he most admires. “I feel like both of them, in different ways, have had a huge influence on what I aspire to be as an actor,” he added.

Friend made his film debut in 2004 with The Rake. Anadolu Agency – Anadolu

As for those aspirations, Friend did not have to go through an arduous stage of castings to be able to enter through the big door to Hollywood. Her debut came in 2004 in a high-profile film: the libertine, starring Johnny Depp and Samantha Morton , under the direction of Laurence Dunmore. For his secondary role as Billy Downs, the Briton received the Satellite award for best new actor, as well as a nomination at the British Independent Awards, the previous step to one of his most remembered characters that made him raise that low profile, not exactly with your endorsement.

Friend and Knightley in a scene from Pride and Prejudice Grosby-Group

In 2005, filmmaker Joe Wright delivered a perfect feature debut: Debora Moggach’s adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel, Pride and Prejudice, with Keira Knightley as Elizabeth Bennet, Matthew Macfadyen as Fitzwilliam Darcy, and Friend as the charismatic George Wickham, a double-faced man who momentarily confuses the heart of the beloved heroine. Just as on the set Wright fell in love with actress Rosamund Pike (relationship that had the worst ending for her, with her being abandoned days after her wedding), Friend immediately connected with Knightley, with whom he began a courtship that would last five years.

The actors were together five years Grosby Group – WB/The Grosby Group

The actors had in common a common vision about their careers, and a distaste for expanding on their private lives. Therefore, when pride and prejudice acquired an inescapable popularity, both were captured by the flashes in each of their outings, no matter how much they wanted to avoid it.

In any case, they did manage to keep the details of the a crisis that began in 2009 and that led to their final separation, which was confirmed by Keira’s father, because the actress did not want to give statements, which generated rumors that it was Friend who ended the bond. “Yes, they broke up,” Will Knightley told the publication. TheSun. “That’s the way things are, sometimes they don’t work. The only option left is to move on. They were together for a long time and that is why it is difficult to finish, but now Keira is focused on her work, ”her father said at that time.

Aimee Mullins and Rupert Friend, at the Alexander McQueen fashion show last month, in the borough of Brooklyn, New York Daniel Zuchnik – Getty Images North America

Three years later, Knightley married musician James Wrighton, with whom she has two daughters, Edie and Delilah. As for Friend, she married actress, model and athlete Aimee Mullins in May 2016. Interestingly, in 2010 he worked with Knightley again on his short film Steve, which earned him a nomination at the Santa Barbara Film Festival and an award from the Rhode Island International Film Festival.

Hitman, his leading role in cinema Archive

After avoiding this media frenzy, Friend had some participations in less resonant films, and even was encouraged to become the new Hitman with Agent 47, where he played the elite assassin, that secret agent that emerged from an IO Interactive video game, in which he took the baton of Timothy Olyphant. Aleksander Bach’s action film was not to the critics’ liking, but it demonstrated the versatility of Friend and his reckless spirit when choosing projects, as we could see in more successful films like Young Victoria and the bright Starred Up.

Due to how he has fragmented his career to tackle different roles (musician, lyricist, actor, director, producer), anatomy of a scandal it is only the fourth series that Friend has worked on, if we do not count future releases. Your debut? nothing less with Homeland, the brainchild of Howard Gordon and Alex Gansa released in 2011 and in which the actor entered in the second season, when the fiction starring Claire Danes was at its best.

Carrie Mathison (Claire Danes) and Peter Quinn (Rupert Friend) in Homeland Archive

The character Peter Quinn appears on screen for the first time and his magnetism revitalizes fiction. “I am the man who kills the bad guys,” he expresses in what would be his letter of introduction to Carrie Mathison (with whom he inevitably falls in love). and for the spectators who witnessed his complex course, which had just a few bright moments. Peter was always a man with many traumas behind him and, although there was a breaking point in which he almost achieved the happy life he was looking for, Homeland stayed true to the essence of that character perfectly portrayed by Friend, who received an Emmy nomination for him.

His fleeting passage through the world of TV has a reason. Friend confessed that he gets bored quickly if he spends too much time on the same project. “That’s why I don’t want to do theater, because I don’t like the idea of ​​repeating something night after night.” In fact, that position led him to reject the casting for Homeland, until he finally changed his mind, although he did not want to stay in the drama for too many seasons, which explains his later choices, when he turned to miniseries, as in the case of the new Netflix production.

Rupert Friend in Anatomy of a Scandal Netflix

In the thriller based on the Sarah Vaughan novel, created by Kelley alongside Melissa Gibson, Friend plays James Whitehouse, a British member of parliament accused of sexual abuse. The politician will want to prove his innocence at all costs with the company of his wife Sophie (Sienna Miller) in this story of many edges, the first of several that will deliver this anthology series that puts the spotlight on the British elite.

Friend shines in this six-episode court drama that is now available on the streaming platform and that is living proof of how this method actor is always up to any challenge. In 2018, it had been announced that he would return to directing with the biopic Cornerman about boxing trainer Cus D’Amato and starring Bruce Willis. Although at that time the health problems of the actor, who recently announced his retirement, had not been made public, the project was stopped and Friend never resumed it.

If we take into account how the Briton has always kicked the board with unexpected decisions, perhaps eventually we will see the realization of his first film because, although he was not aware of it, his main job was always to surprise. It will be a matter of being attentive to his next move.