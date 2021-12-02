Rupert Grint directed by Guillermo del Toro for a Netflix series

Rupert Grint will be directed by Guillermo del Toro in Cabites of Curiosities. The series Netflix it will be an ambitious, particular project and, above all, in perfect Taurus style. As we read on Deadline, the Oscar-winning director for The shape of water (The shape of water) would have expressed a desire to work with the Harry Potter star (in which he played Ron Weasley) after seeing him star in the series Servant by Apple Tv + (produced by M. Night Shyamalan).

In the cast of Cabinets of Curiosities there will also be Essie Davis, Luke Roberts, Andrew Lincoln, F. Murray Abraham, Glynn Turman, Ben Barnes, Elpidia Carrillo, Hannah Galway, Crispin Glover, Demetrius Grosse, David Hewlett, Tim Blake Nelson, Sebastian Roché and Peter Weller.

On January 1st we will see Rupert Grint together with Daniel Radcliffe (Potter), Emma Watson (Hermione), al director Chris Columbus and other cast members – Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch and Ian Hart – for a special episode entitled Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts, which will air on HBO Max (we talked about it HERE)