Rupert Grint in the cast of Guillermo del Toro’s Netflix series

Harry Potter’s Rupert Grint will star in Guillermo del Toro’s anthology series Cabinet of Curiosities

The star of the fantasy saga Harry Potter Rupert Grint joined the cast of the Oscar-winning director and producer Netflix anthology series Guillermo del Toro, Cabinet of Curiosities. Joining him in the cast we also find Essie Davis, Luke Roberts, Andrew Lincoln, F. Murray Abraham, Glynn Turman, Ben Barnes, Elpidia Carrillo, Hannah Galway, Crispin Glover, Demetrius Grosse, David Hewlett, Tim Blake Nelson, Sebastian Roché and Peter Weller.

Panos Cosmatos, Jennifer Kent and Vincenzo Natali will write and direct the individual episodes of the series, executive produced by del Toro himself, also as co-showrunner. Cabinet of Curiosities by Guillermo del Toro is a collection of live-action stories that, according to Netflix, intends to challenge traditional notions of the horror genre. From the macabre to the magical, from the gothic to the grotesque, passing to the classic world of restlessness, the eight tales – including two original works created by del Toro – will be brought to life by a team of writers and directors personally chosen by the director of The Shape of Water – The Shape of Water.

Rupert Grint was previously praised by director del Toro for his performance in the series Servant of Apple, whose second season ended with excellent ratings and generous opinions from specialized critics. Production of the third season of the series has just ended, one of the most followed on Apple’s streaming service. Grint will soon be seen in the Harry Potter 20th anniversary special, for which he will reunite with the franchise’s two other stars, Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe. The reunion is expected on January 1st, on HBO Max.

